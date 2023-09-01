HARRISBURG — Alejandro Flores de Valgaz scored five second-half goals as Juniata Christian pulled away from Harrisburg Academy on Thursday.
Troy Hoover got JCS (4-0, 1-1 ACAA) on the board with a first-half goal before de Valgaz ripped off five tallies in a 12-minute span of the second half.
Juniata Christian 7, Harrisburg Academy 0
First half
JCS: Troy Hoover (Alejandro Flores De Valgaz), 7:47.
Second Half
JCS: de Valgaz (Micah Dressler) 27:53; JCS: de Valgaz (Jacob Sellers), 23:11; JCS: de Valgaz (Sellers), 17:30; JCS: de Valgaz, 16:44; JCS: de Valgaz, 15:59; JCS: Sellers (Austin Shearer), 0:04.
Shots on Goal: Juniata Christian, 17-0; Saves: Harrisburg Academy (Mason Richwire), 10. Corner kicks: Juniata Christian, 10-4.