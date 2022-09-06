NORTHUMBERLAND — Annika Martin had four goals and an assists as the Lions remained undefeated with a win in their ACAA opener.
Juniata Christian built a 4-1 lead by halftime, and led 7-3 when Erin Sheaffer scored with four minutes left. Eliana Zwatty and Aubrie Hostettler each scored in the final two minutes for the Warriors (2-4 overall, 0-2 ACAA).
Juniata Christian (4-0, 1-0) has scored 53 goals in four games so far this season.
Zwatty had two goals and an assist for Northumberland Christian.
Juniata Christian 7, Northumberland Christian 5
First half
JC-Peyton Burd (Annika Martin), 39:00; JC-Martin, 26:00; JC-Maddie Warner, 22:00; JC-Martin (Madison Moyer), 21:00; NC-Elliana Zwatty (Carrie King), 3:00.
Second half
NC-Julia Lamey (King), 38:00; JC-Martin (Erin Sheaffer), 30:00; JC-Martin (penalty kick), 25:00; NC-Lily Rees (Zwatty), 22:00; JC-Sheaffer (Warner), 4:00; NC-Zwatty (Samantha Hudson), 3:00; NC-Aubrie Hostetter (Zwatty), 2:00.
Shots: NC 15-13. Saves: Juniata Christian 10 (Abby Warner); Northumberland Christian 6 (Caitlyn Gray).