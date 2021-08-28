MIFFLINTOWN — Jordan Dickinson scored the game's only touchdown, and Juniata limited Line Mountain to just more than 100 yards of offense in a season-opening 6-3 win Friday.
The Indians answered Brayden Boyer's first-quarter field goal for the Eagles with a scoring pass midway through the second quarter, and pitched a second-half shutout.
Line Mountain was limited to 14 yards on 33 carries. Micah Sgrignoli ran five times for 21 yards, while Ian Bates gained 11 on eight carries.
Juniata quarterback Jacob Condo passed for 87 yards, but 60 came on the scoring play to Dickinson with 5:57 to play before halftime.
Line Mountain's Nick Snyder threw for 92 yards, including gains of 32 yards (to Aidan Herb) and 31 yards (Boyer).
Boyer opened the scoring with a 23-yard field goal on the Eagles' first drive.
JUNIATA 6, LINE MOUNTAIN 3
Score by quarters
Line Mountain (0-1, 0-1);3;0;0;0 — 3
Juniata (1-0, 1-0);0;6;0;0 — 6
Order of scoring
First quarter
LM-Brayden Boyer 23 field goal, 10:10
Second quarter
J-Jordan Dickinson 60 pass from Jacob Condo (run failed), 5:57
Team statistics
;Line Mountain;Juniata
First downs;4;7
Rushes-yards;33-14;34-84
Passing yards;92;87
Passing comp-att-int; 5-9-1;6-11-0
Fumbles-lost;4-1;3-1
Penalties;0-0;6-40
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Line Mountain — Micah Sgrignoli 5-21, Ian Bates 8-11, Max Bingaman 3-9, Beau Keim 6-(-1), Nolan Baumert 4-(-1), Team 1-(-3), Nick Snyder 6-(-22). Juniata — Jacob Condo 10-30, Waylon Ehrenzeller 4-25, Zach Harr 7-23, Yaneil Ortiz 6-15, Seth Laub 2-2, Jordan Dickinson 2-0, Team 2-(-3), Makih Hunt 1-(-8).
PASSING: Line Mountain — Snyder 5-9-1, 92 yards. Juniata — Condo 6-11-0, 87 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Line Mountain — Aidan Herb 1-32, Brayden Boyer 1-31, Sgrignoli 1-14, Baumert 1-13, Bates 1-2. Juniata — Dickinson 2-70, TD, Josh Bomberger 1-13, Aaron Kanagy 1-6, Harr 1-0, Ortiz 1-(-2).