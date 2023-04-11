COCOLAMUS — The Juniata girls won 74-65. The Indians swept the 100 hurdles. Amelia Smith, Emerson Freed, and Mylee Landis placed in the top 3. Autumn Graybill took first place in the high jump and was on the winning 4x1 team.

East Juniata boys won 81-59. Connor Boreman won the 100, was on the winning 4x1 team, and placed third in the triple jump for the Indians. Cameron Good took first place in the Javelin.

