MANDATA — Juniata picked up three straight wins late in the match — from 120 through 132 — to hold off Line Mountain, 36-30, in Tri-Valley League wrestling action on Wednesday night.
The Eagles (1-2 overall and TVL) led 23-21 after Bradyn Schadel's decision win over Joey Bomberger at 113 pounds, but the Indians (6-2, 3-0) picked up a forfeit at 120 pounds, a fall by Ryder Smith at 126, and Casey Smith decision at 132 pounds to clinch the victory.
Dalton Schadel (152) and Jackson Kauwell (285) each had falls for Line Mountain.
Juniata 36, Line Mountain 30
152: Dalton Schadel (LM) pinned Javier Lopez, 1:40; 160: Wesley Woodward (J) won by forfeit; 172: Harrison Mummah (J) dec. Isaac Shaffer, 7-2; 189: Max Johnson (LM) won by forfeit; 215: Kelton Bonnell (J) won by forfeit; 285: Jackson Kauwell (LM) pinned Jason Goss, :43; 106: Anthony Maradiaga (J) won by forfeit; 113: Bradyn Schadel (LM) dec. Joey Bomberger, 5-2; 120: Amelia Smith (J) won by forfeit; 126: Ryder Smith (J) pinned Chris Walker, :35; 132: Casey Smith (J) dec. Nolan Baumert, 8-3; 138: Ethan Lenker (LM) won by forfeit; 145: Lane Schadel (LM) dec. Taylor Smith, 5-4.