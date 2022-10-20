For the past few seasons, Juniata has proven to be a thorn in Line Mountain’s side as the Eagles attempt to build themselves into a contender. Each game over the past five seasons has been a tight battle, with none of the past four games decided by more than eight points.
The Indians (5-3) have won three of those meetings, including last year’s 6-3 decision over the Eagles (4-4) and with Line Mountain now trying to make a run at the Mid-Penn Liberty Conference title, their old friends from the west are once again standing in their path.
“It’s a big challenge for us,” Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson said. “Juniata has become a pretty established program that’s been winning, plays physical, limits mistakes and figures out a way to win games. Over the past three to four seasons, they’ve been in close games and they just find a way to win.
“That’s a tough thing to overcome sometimes. We’ve had really close games with them, and they’ve figured out a way to pull them out. We’ve got to find a way to take care of business and prevent that from happening again.”
The Indians weren’t able to pull out last week’s game with Upper Dauphin Area, which has both opened the door for Line Mountain and put Juniata in a must-win situation if it hopes to have any chance at sharing the conference crown. True to form, two of Juniata’s three defeats have come by one score or less, and Indians coach Kurt Condo expects his team might have to pull another tight game out against the Eagles.
“Line Mountain is always a competitive game for us and I don’t think this year will be any different,” Condo said. “I don’t think either one of us have changed too much as far as the X’s and O’s go. I expect it to be how our games normally are.”
But as far as the personnel goes, the teams have changed quite a bit over the past year-plus. Last year, Line Mountain and Juniata faced off in the season opener, which means that both teams have gained plenty of experience over the course of nearly two seasons. As such, Carson expects that while the schemes might be the same as last year, the players running them will be much different.
“It’s been quite a few games in between those two contests,” Carson said. “They’re probably throwing the ball more than they did last year, and some of those guys now have 18 more games under their belt.
“So it’s a different team, but the philosophy of being physical and using all of their athletes is the same. They don’t use one kid a whole lot; they like to spread it around and use everybody.”
That’s a level that the Eagles are trying to reach, and the past two weeks have helped Line Mountain start to understand the progress it has made this season. Over the past two weeks, the Eagles handled both Halifax and James Buchanan with ease, giving Carson something to point to as a reason for Line Mountain to trust its own abilities.
“We have more belief in them than sometimes they do in their own selves,” Carson said. “I think it’s getting them to believe, and instead of hoping to make the play, I think we need to get them to expect to make the play or know that they can or will make that play.”
Doing the job against Juniata would go a long way toward building that understanding. While the past two weeks have been fairly comfortable for the Eagles, there’s also the understanding that the victories came against opponents who aren’t quite up to the Indians’ level. Still, doing the job against a lower-level team often leads to doing the same thing against a better opponent, something Carson impressed on his team this week.
“When we’ve needed to make a play, we’ve really executed well,” Carson said. “Getting more experience in general has been really good for these kids, and we had a job to do against Halifax and James Buchanan and did it.
“Now our focus is on trying to win a league title. That’s where our heads are at, and we’ll go on after that.”