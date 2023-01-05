COCOLAMUS — Ava Shearer (16) and Mariska Beward (10) combined for 26 points in the game for Juniata, who prevailed after holding rival East Juniata scoreless in overtime on Thursday night.
The game went into overtime and the Indians shutout the Tigers 6-0 in the overtime period to give Juniata the TVL win.
Sara Brackbill scored 18 points for East Juniata in the loss.
Juniata 38, East Juniata 32 (OT)
Juniata 38
Haley Mummah 0 2-4 2; Cora Musser 3 0-0 6; Regan Lowrey 0 0-5 0; Mariska Beward 5 0-0 10; Ava Shearer 6 4-7 16; Mylee Landis 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 6-16 38.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Shalelyn Armstrong, Chloe Beckenbaugh.
East Juniata 32
Carolyn Dressler 2 0-0 5; Sara Brackbill 7 4-11 18; Cadee Becker 2 0-0 6; Makalyn Peters 0 1-2 1; Grace Hibbs 0 2-5 2. Totals: 11 7-18 32.
3-point goals: Becker 2, Dressler.
Did not score: Emily Kerstetter, Landyn Cramer.
Score by quarters
Juniata;9;8;7;8;6 — 38
E.Juniata;7;6;8;11;0 — 32