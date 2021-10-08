MIFFLINTOWN — Maybe it was the roar of the high-powered engines from nearby Port Royal Speedway that had surging Juniata at a full boil when Friday's game kicked off.
Perhaps the Indians are just that hot.
Getting touchdowns from six players, as well as a fierce pass rush that had Midd-West quarterback C.J. Regester running for cover on many snaps, Juniata posted a decisive 44-0 victory in the nonleague encounter.
Aaron Kanagy, Zachary Harr, Seth Laub and Waylon Ehrenzeller each rushed for touchdowns as the Mid-Penn Liberty Division leaders (5-2) rolled to a 29-0 halftime lead that enabled Kurt Condo’s Indians to win its third in a row.
“We have not played well early in any game,” Mustangs coach Lance Adams admitted. “And we don’t have the offensive firepower to get behind and expect to win football games. We get behind one score, OK. Get behind two, OK. After that, it’s a stretch.”
Kanagy also threw a first-half touchdown pass to Makih Hunt, while backup Wyatt Ehrenzeller closed out the game with a TD toss to Grant Reinhold.
“Each week before the game we’ve been talking about getting off to a quicker start and getting on the board first,” Condo said. “These guys did a great job executing our game plan. We focused on several different things this week, and it proved successful at what we tried to do. We moved the ball around, had some explosive plays.”
Wideout Corey Reinard was a bright spot for the visiting Mustangs (0-7), catching four passes for 102 yards. Regester wound up completing five of his 17 pass attempts for 110 yards, but he was sacked four times just in the first half and thrown for losses on three other occasions by Trent Martin, Jon Kauffman and the rest of the Juniata D-front.
Juniata, in fact, opened the game with a nine-play, 69-yard march that Kanagy punctuated with 4:38 gone when he squeezed over from a yard out.
Midd-West never recovered.
A partially blocked Ethan Schlief punt near midfield eventually led to Harr’s 5-yard dart with 2:22 to go. Yet it was Laub’s 45-yard romp on the opening play of Juniata’s second series that had the Indians inside the Midd-West 10 in just a matter of seconds.
Laub carried the ball only four times, but he gained 116 yards. Juniata totaled 407 offensive yards, including 297 on the ground.
“They have a quality football team,” Adams said. “They’re very physical. They’re very aggressive. There were a lot of positives on their part, but we didn’t come and match their physicality — especially in the first half.
“I thought in the third quarter we did some nice things and we looked decent. We’re just inconsistent and we don’t have the depth to throw people in. We have injuries and it is what it is. We’ve got to learn how to play through it.”
A Midd-West fumble deep in Mustangs territory quickly had Adams’ crew in a deeper hole on the opening play of the second quarter, as Kanagy’s 14-yard fade to Hunt made it 22-0. Although both sides took turns exchanging the ball on downs, Laub eventually gave the Indians a four-score lead when he rumbled across the goal line from 17 yards.
Midd-West was able to move the ball on the ground after the break, and the Mustangs also forced a Juniata punt. Once the final quarter began, Waylon Ehrenzeller cashed in from the 2 to trigger the mercy rule.
Then, on the Indians’ final play from scrimmage, Juniata capped its best offensive outing of the season when Reinhold snared Wyatt Ehrenzeller’s 17-yard TD pass.
“It’s 11 guys doing what they’re supposed to do,” Condo said. “That’s what it comes down to.”
JUNIATA 44, MIDD-WEST 0
Midd-West (0-7);0;0;0;0 — 0
Juniata (5-2);15;14;0;15 — 44
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
J-Aaron Kanagy 1 run (Zachary Harr run)
J-Harr 5 run (Ben Wagner kick)
Second quarter
J-Makih Hunt 14 pass from Kanagy (Wagner kick)
J-Seth Laub 17 run (Wagner kick)
Fourth quarter
J-Waylon Ehrenzeller 2 run (Wagner kick)
J-Grant Reinhold 17 pass from Wyatt Ehrenzeller (Isaiah Staggers run)
TEAM STATS
;MW;J
First downs;5;16
Rushing yards;26-(-65);37-297
Passing yards;110;110
Passing;5-18-1;6-14-0
Penalties-yards;0-0;8-60
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Midd-West: Austin Dorman 2-4; Ethan Schlief 11-4; Avery Englehart 1-2; Team 1-(-4); Marshall Delawder 2-(-15); C.J. Regester 9-(-56). Juniata: Seth Laub 4-116, TD; Zachary Harr 9-61, TD; Caleb Smith 9-45; Waylon Ehrenzeller 6-28, TD; Aaron Kanagy 3-23, TD; Wyatt Ehrenzeller 3-22; Heath Hutchinson 1-6; Isaiah Staggers 2-(-4).
PASSING — Midd-West: Regester 5-17-1, 110 yards; Colby Brower 0-1-0. Juniata: Kanagy 5-13-0, 93 yards, TD; Wy. Ehrenzeller 1-1-0, 17 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Midd-West: Corey Reinard 4-102; Schlief 1-8. Juniata: Harr 3-69; Grant Reinhold 1-17, TD; Josh Bomberger 1-15; Makih Hunt 1-14, TD.