MIFFLINTOWN — It’s mighty difficult to execute your offensive game plan and score a touchdown or two when the other guys are dominating the ball.
And while Line Mountain utilized that tactical approach wonderfully in the opening half, Juniata made a 180-degree turn at the break, and essentially did to the Eagles what had been done to the hosts earlier in the game.
Getting second-half touchdowns from Seth Laub and Aaron Kanagy — the latter with 10:17 to play — Juniata hammered out a 14-10 victory over the Eagles in a Mid-Penn Liberty scrap Friday night at Klingensmith Stadium.
Ian Bates posted the lone touchdown for Brandon Carson’s bunch (4-5 overall, 3-2 in Mid-Penn Liberty), which had their three-game winning streak and hopes of claiming a share of the Liberty crown brought to an abrupt end.
Limited to 57 yards on 18 attempts, Bates gained just five yards after halftime.
“We didn’t have nearly as many opportunities in the second half,” said Carson, whose Eagles posted seven first downs — all before the break. “They did a great job of taking our page from the first half, and turning it on us.”
Yet when Brayden Boyer booted a 31-yard field goal with 1:19 remaining in the opening half — and Carson’s bunch knocked down a late Hail Mary —the inspired Eagles lugged a 10-0 lead into the lockers.
While Line Mountain lined up much of the time with a pair of tight ends — and dusted off some Power-I looks — the Eagles controlled the ball, moved the chains, and got what they wanted until the break arrived.
A Chandon Maurer-led defensive unit also limited Juniata (6-3, 4-1) to three yards rushing in the first half — on 11 attempts. Maurer was involved in at least 13 stops before the game ended with Kanagy kneeling three times.
“That’s pretty exceptional,” Carson said. “We played a whale of a first half.”
Once the second half began to unfold, however, it was Juniata that was successful imposing its collective will on both sides of the ball. Not only were Kurt Condo’s Indians able to rattle off 31 running plays flashing their customary power game and dashes to the flanks, but they also hit on two big passes.
And those clutch throws put Juniata in a position to cash in.
“Tonight was a battle,” Condo said. “That’s the way these old rivalries are.”
Losing defensive coordinator Jim Ermert for most of the second half didn’t help the Eagles’ cause. Ermert took a tumble down the steps outside the press box, and spent much of the half getting a severe laceration sewed up.
Juniata’s attack was on the Klingensmith Stadium turf so much after the break, the Eagles ran off merely 13 plays. Yet after Kanagy scored, Line Mountain had two chances to make something happen yet could not move the ball.
Bates was thrown for a loss by Lane Peiper on 4th-and-short at the Eagles’ 44 to end chance No. 1. Then, following a defensive stop yet again deep in its own territory, Line Mountain went three-and-out and was forced to punt.
Makih Hunt’s sack of Kaiden Maurer for a seven-yard loss proved disastrous — especially since they’d gained eight yards on first down.
“We shouldn’t have lost that,” Chandon Maurer muttered angrily as he stomped down the hallway leading to the Line Mountain locker room.
“It’s disappointing, but also I’m very, very proud,” Carson said. “It’s disappointing that we didn’t get the win, but I’m so proud of these kids.
“To play the way we played — with our youth and how we started the season off — to play a team that knows how to win we put up a good fight.”
JUNIATA 14, LINE MOUNTAIN 10
Line Mountain;7;3;0;0 — 10
Juniata;0;0;7;7 — 14
First quarter
LM–Ian Bates 1 run (Brayden Boyer kick), 2:55
Second quarter
LM—FG Boyer 31, 1:19
Third quarter
J—Seth Laub 1 run (Brant Walters kick), 2:44
Fourth quarter
J—Aaron Kanagy 1 run (Walters kick), 10:17
TEAM STATS
;LM;J
First downs;7;12
Rushing yards;31-98;42-95
Passing yards;26;121
Comp-Att-Int;5-8-1;6-16-0
Penalties-yards`3-27’6-35
Punts-average;4-40.5;4-35.0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Line Mountain: Ian Bates 18-57, TD; Quinn Dunkelberger 5-28; Chandon Maurer 4-14; Kaiden Maurer 4-(minus-1). Juniata: Seth Laub 9-38, TD; Heath Hutchinson 9-31; Caleb Smith 5-16; Aaron Kanagy 8-5, TD; Talan Barndt 5-3; Jordan Dickinson 3-3; Team 3-(minus-1).
PASSING — Line Mountain: K.Maurer 5-8-1-26. Juniata: Kanagy 6-16-0-121.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: Bates 2-7; Brayden Boyer 1-10; C.Maurer 1-7; Dunkelberger 1-2. Juniata: Ca.Smith 2-21; Makih Hunt 1-33; Casey Smith 1-25; Laub 1-23; Jasper Shepps 1-19.