As a freshman, Warrior Run’s Lauren Trapani burst onto the cross-country scene with a dominant first season.
Trapani won the District 4 Class A title, and was second at the state meet.
As a sophomore, Trapani was the District 4 Class 2A champion, and placed 11th at the state meet.
This season as a junior, Trapani repeated as the District 4 Class 2A champion, and placed ninth at the state meet to lead the Defenders to a third-place finish as a team.
So, Trapani was named The Daily Item’s Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year for the third straight season.
Warrior Run won the team district title this year, snapping Danville’s 10-year run as team district champions.
“That’s really what I want to do. The hard work I put in, I want the results to show,” Trapani said. “For my team, it’s really a motivator.”
Trapani dropped 46 seconds off her time at states in her junior year, compared to the season before.
“She got out hard and did really well,” Warrior Run coach Corey Dufrene said.
Trapani — who routinely won races throughout the regular season by more than a minute — won the district title by 51 seconds.
She also set a meet-record at the Shikellamy Classic in 18:10.8. It was her second Shikellamy Classic win in two attempts. She did not compete at the race, which serves as the Heartland Athletic Conference meet, as a sophomore.
“I approached it kind of the same, but I put more pressure on myself to do better than I did freshman year,” Trapani said. “I had to see my growth from freshman year to now.”
Trapani has focused on the team aspect of the sport since her incredible start as a freshman.
“My teammates are all really talented and encouraging,” she said. “I consider it my duty to help them, because that’s what teammates do.”
Trapani will go after her fourth consecutive district title next season, and has a chance to help the Defenders improve on their finish at the state meet. All seven Warrior Run runners who competed at the state meet should return next year, as six were juniors and one was a freshman.
The group was led by Trapani and junior Emma Miller, a first-team All-Daily Item selection.
“They’ve learned a lot over the course of the past couple years,” Dufrene said. “I’d like to get a little more depth after the top seven, but this experience should set us up really well (for next year).”