One season had already been wiped out, and another was on the brink.
Despite all the noise and pressure building around Lewisburg’s boys cross-country team, Jacob Hess — one of the team captains — kept the group level and focused as he used a combination of leading by example and vocally to help navigate the team navigate training during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I came into it knowing it would be something I wasn’t used to,” Hess said. “As a team captain, I also have Gianluca (Perrone) as my partner. He was a great role model in showing me what I needed to do. He really led me into that team captain role well.”
Perrone helped mentor Hess in leadership, and Hess continued to win. He won all his dual meets this season and posted a personal record 15:34 during a race at Shikellamy.
Hess won the Shikellamy Classic, which serves as the Heartland Athletic Conference meet, and won the District 4 title. Hess then finished as the state runner-up in Class 2A, leading the Green Dragons to their second straight state title as a team.
Hess, a junior, was selected as The Daily Item Boys Cross-country Runner of the Year for the third straight season.
Hess grew into his leadership role, while leading the team during uncertain times with help from Perrone.
“(Perrone) really led me into that team captain role well,” Hess said. “He was able to give me some examples of how we were able to bring the team together, and lead the team like team captains should. It went a lot smoother than it would have if I were to do it alone. I’m definitely grateful for his help.”
Hess was also challenged by his coach, and father, Ron Hess, who named him captain at the beginning of the season. Ron said he watched his son train and work, but knew leadership would be a different kind of challenge.
“He’s always led by example,” coach Hess said. “He’s a great leader by how much work he puts in, but his year he had to be at the helm a little more in terms of speaking. He did a great job with that this year.”
As his role as a leader took shape throughout the season, the results came every time Hess took the couse.
Hess pushed his teammates to work harder, both through his example and verbally.
“We missed the track season and that brought us into the cross-country season really ready to run,” Hess said. “We were able to keep running even though it was a tough time. We kept our base mileage up, and made sure to we got work in every day. We were able to keep our hopes up.”
The Green Dragons dominated the District 4 meet, cruising to a second district championship in as many seasons. Behind Hess’s win, Lewisburg finished with 29 points — their goal was to be less than 30 — and won by 32 points.
Lewisburg then placed three runners in the top 25 at states to repeat as PIAA Class 2A champions. Hess led the way with a second-place finish, improving on his fifth-place performance as a sophomore.
“It was definitely a tough run,” Hess said. “Once you cross that line and you’re waiting for the results — once they come in, it was a good feeling for sure. It was great to be able to win there again at the end of the season. Hopefully, we’ll have another shot at working hard and getting there next year.”
A lot of that may have to do with how Hess continues to grow as a leader, and his continued improvement as a runner.
“I’ve been improving pretty steadily,” Hess said. “It’s nice to have that second-place, and know I’m getting better. ... It’s a nice confidence thing to have that improvement.”