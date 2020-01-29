The Daily Item
BUCKHORN — Aaron Knauss tied a Northumberland Christian-record with eight 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 30 points to help the Warriors knock off Columbia County Christian School, 86-44, in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association-Eastern Division boys basketball action on Tuesday night.
Knauss tied a record held by his father, Josh, and his uncle, Ben.
Knauss also 19 rebounds and nine assists for Northumberland Christian (11-7 overall, 8-0 ACAA). David King added 15 points and Jack Garvin chipped in 14 points.
Northumberland Christian 86,
Columbia County Christian 44
Northumberland Christian (11-7) 86
Nate Klinger 1 0-0 3; Jack Garvin 6 2-4 14; David 6 2-2 15; Aaron Knauss 10 2-3 30; Luke Snyder 4 0-0 8; Cole Knauss 3 1-1 7; Henry McIllroy 2 0-0 4; Donald Rager 1 0-0 2; Justin Ross 0 1-2 1; Josh King 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 8-12 86.
3-pointers: Knauss 8, Klinger, King.
Did not score: Rodney Englehart, Jackson Kelly, Jake King.
Columbia County Christian (11-7) 44
Luke Cughan 2 0-0 4; Logan Bucher 5 0-0 14; Hunter Fritz 1 0-0 2; Austin George 4 0-0 10; Kyle Slusser 1 0-0 2; Luke Zimmerman 2 2-2 6; Dan Cassel 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 2-2 44.
3-pointers: Bucher 4, George 2.
Did not score: Caleb Yocum, Calvin Slusser.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 17 27 27 15 — 841
Columbia Cty. Chr. 12 10 10 12 — 44
n Millersburg 71,
Line Mountain 60
MANDATA — Christian Bingaman scored 19 points to lead four Indians in double figures, and the Indians rolled to a Tri-Valley League win over the Eagles.
Bingaman scored 13 first-half points as Millersburg (15-5) grabbed a 46-24 lead at intermission. Jonathon Snyder (16 points), Tate Etzweiler (15) and Devyn Kintzer (10) also reached double-digit scoring. Brant Bingaman pulled down 11 rebounds for the Indians.
Tyler Bradley scored a game-high 29 points to lead Line Mountain (5-13).
Millersburg 71, Line Mountain 60
Millersburg (15-5) 71
Christian Bingaman 7 5-5 19, Devyn Kintzer 3 4-8 10, Brant Bingaman 2 1-2 5, Jonathon Snyder 6 4-4 16, Aiden Harman 3 0-0 6, Tate Etzweiler 7 1-1 15. Totals 28 15-20 71.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Kyle Casner, Nate Dohrman.
Line Mountain (5-13) 60
Brent Barwick 1 0-0 2, Riley Young 5 1-2 11, Rhett Klinger 1 0-2 2, Cameren Hunsberger 2 0-0 6, Caden Lahr 1 2-4 4, Tyler Bradley 12 2-2 29, Colton Smith 3 0-2 6. Totals 25 5-12 60.
3-point goals: Bradley 3, Hunsberger 2.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 23 23 10 15 — 71
Line Mountain 8 16 15 21 — 60
n Upper Dauphin 62,
Greenwood 47
ELIZABETHVILLE — The Trojans outscored the Wildcats 36-15 in the second half to overcome a halftime deficit and grab the TVL win.
Nate Wise scored a game-high 17 points, with 12 coming in the second half, to lead Upper Dauphin (12-4).
Avery Morder scored 13 points to lead Greenwood (11-6).
Upper Dauphin 62, Greenwood 47
Greenwood (11-6) 47
Avery Morder 4 2-2 13, Thomas Pyle 3 2-3 9, Tyler Sherman 1 2-2 4, Brennan Miller 3 0-0 6, Michael Strohm 3 0-1 6, Aaron Bollinger 2 5-6 9, Steven Watts 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 11-16 47.
3-point goals: Morder 3, Pyle.
Did not score: None.
Upper Dauphin (12-4) 47
Grant Stoner 1 0-0 2, Nate Wise 6 2-2 17, Wil Laskowski 3 2-3 8, Masen Bellis 1 1-2 3, Sam Kerwin 2 0-1 4, Maison Grow 4 0-0 11, Macklin Ayers 5 1-1 11, Hunter Lentz 2 0-0 6. Totals 24 6-9 62.
3-point goals: Wise 3, Grow 3, Lentz 2.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 16 16 8 7 — 47
Upper Dauphin 13 13 22 14 — 62