While Jackie Stokes admits that she’s still trying to get comfortable playing basketball and grasp all of its accompanying concepts — even a month or so into the season — there’s a reason why the Meadowbrook Christian junior says that.
That’s simply because Stokes adores playing soccer.
Yet there’s plenty of evidence available indicating that Stokes is more than willing to get dug in defensively, unleash a significant amount of energy and fill up the bucket whenever the Milton resident hustles on to the basketball floor.
Just skip back several weeks ago to Dec. 20, when Stokes and her Lions teammates played host to Allegheny Christian Athletic Association playmate Belleville Mennonite in a tight contest that Meadowbrook turned into a 39-24 success.
Well, success on local basketball courts, along with the lofty GPA (3.5) she carries, is why Stokes is the latest to land The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
Stokes certainly did her part in the double-digit victory, as the 5-5 combo guard banked 28 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out three assists and pocketed seven steals.
“It was a close game, but we just had to work together to get everything handled,” Stokes recalled. “(The ball) just fell, but it was a tough game at the beginning.”
“That particular night, she really stepped up for us on a night when some of the other players weren’t having their typical nights,” second-year coach Shane Devlin said. “She sort of put the team on her back that night offensively.”
And while Devlin’s Lions (4-2, 3-0 in ACAA East) split two subsequent games — they’ll be back in action tonight at home against Warrior Run — Stokes’ effective performances at both ends of the floor have played a significant role thus far.
In fact, Stokes is averaging 18.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.1 steals per outing for a Meadowbrook side that sits atop the ACAA’s Eastern Division standings and sports hopes of playing in the District 4 Class A tournament later this season.
A demanding stretch featuring scraps with Warrior Run, Central Columbia and rival Northumberland Christian over the next week will test Devlin’s Lions.
“We just have to take it one game at a time,” Stokes said.
“When it comes to basketball, that’s when you really see the competitor in her come out,” Devlin said of Stokes, who has really improved her shot selection. “When the team really needs someone to step up, she’s the one who typically does.”
As for her favorite sport, Stokes last fall catalyzed Meadowbrook Christian (17-6-0) to a second-place finish in the ACAA’s postseason tournament from her spot as an attacking midfielder. The Lions also reached the District 4-A semifinals for the first time.
Stokes also competes in four events for Meadowbrook’s track and field program — long jump, triple jump, 4x100-meter relay and 100-meter dash — and last spring collared an eighth-place medal in the long jump at the District 4-AA championship meet.
Yet Stokes also is competitive when it comes to her efforts in Meadowbrook’s classrooms or when she motors to Bloomsburg University five days a week as part of that school’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) program.
In the mornings at Meadowbrook, Stokes’ schedule includes independent study in Spanish and coursework in Bible, U.S. History, Anatomy and English. During her first semester at Bloom, she studied Statistics and Medical Ethics.
When Stokes returns to Bloom later this month for her second semester — she’s planning to continue the program as a senior so she’ll have 24 college-level credits in the bank — her schedule will feature Psychology and Biology.
It’s all part of her plan to get a head start on a challenging career as a neurosurgeon, especially since Stokes hopes to play soccer at the next level. While Vanderbilt is on her list right now, so are Alabama, Virginia Tech and Coastal Carolina.
“I just found (neuroscience) interesting, because there’s so many controls that your brain does throughout your whole body so everything works the way it should without you even knowing,” Stokes said. “I just think it’s so interesting how that works.
“When I was younger, I would always say that I’d find a cure for Alzheimer’s.”
Treasurer of Meadowbrook’s Student Government, Stokes also belongs to her school’s Key Club and its branch of the National Honor Society. And the latter two organizations really, really keep her busy with all of their community service initiatives.
Through NHS, Stokes is tutoring a Meadowbrook freshman in Spanish, English and Mathematics. In addition to serving as the Key Club’s Web manager, she’s been involved in Operation Christmas Child, Project Linus and Luminaries at River Woods.
With Operation Christmas Child, Meadowbrook students spend a day in Baltimore packing boxes with necessities and small toys — this year everything went to Africa — that are shipped to struggling families across the globe.
Through Project Linus, Stokes and her schoolmates make blankets for children that happen to be patients at Geisinger Medical Center or the Danville State Hospital … just so those youngsters don’t feel alone. Stokes also was involved when the Key Club made Christmas cards for patients at Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
As for Luminaries at River Woods — a Lewisburg retirement village — Stokes & Co. strung 1,000 lights together so residents could remember loved ones. They’d assemble the lights so they could be lit one night and taken down the following day.
Yet while Stokes’ hectic schedule has forced her to refine her time management skills — she often spends Friday nights reading and writing papers — she works three nights a week at the SportsZone outside Northumberland handling concessions.
Since Stokes’ 17th birthday fell yesterday, it’s entirely possible she actually took one Friday night off and celebrated with her family. Come tonight, however, she’ll be ready to do whatever is necessary to turn back Warrior Run and pick up a victory.
Said Stokes: “That’d be nice.”