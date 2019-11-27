Former five-star wide receiver Justin Shorter is no longer listed on Penn State’s football roster. Shorter’s omission comes just one day after published reports announced he entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Penn State head coach James Franklin on Tuesday responded the reports during his weekly press conference.
“I was in another meeting, and I don't know enough," Franklin said on Tuesday. "I mean, literally, we were just having a conversation and walking out when, you know, I came here. So I'm not sure where we’re at. Obviously, it was a conversation that was had.”
Shorter redshirted in 2018 before making his first career start in this year’s season-opener against Idaho, where he tallied three catches for a career-high 36 yards. He accumulated 137 yards receiving on 12 receptions this season.
In 11 games with the Nittany Lions, Shorter posted 15 receptions for 157 yards.
Penn State closes the regular season Saturday against Rutgers.