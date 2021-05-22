COCOLAMUS — Just seven days ago, it seemed as if East Juniata's baseball season was over.
Shut down by issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tigers — who were two games under .500 — needed two wins before Wednesday to even qualify for the district playoffs.
Beating Tri-Valley League-foe Halifax and the No. 1 seed in District 4 Class 4A, Midd-West, got East Juniata into the postseason.
Now the Tigers don't want the season to end.
Daniel Kanagy dominated on the mound, and East Juniata took advantage of five Montgomery errors in a 6-1 victory at East Juniata High School on Saturday in the District 4 Class 2A first round.
"We feel like we had something to prove. We felt we had a chip on our shoulders," said Kanagy, who is headed to Division II Charleston (W. Va.). "We definitely had something to prove.
"I think it kind of made everyone a little mad."
The Tigers (10-9) will travel to top-seedede Sayre (18-1) on Monday at 4:30 p.m. for a quarterfinal matchup. Montgomery finishes its season at 10-9.
Kanagy worked off his fastball against the Red Raiders. Without much knowledge of the Montgomery hitters, he quickly picked up that the Red Raiders would have trouble catching up with his fastball.
"As I see (the hitters) the first time around, when I don't know much about the team, I try to formulate a plan," Kanagy said. "In the first inning, not many of their hitters could catch up to my fastball, so I really worked off that for most of the game.
The senior righty struck out eight and didn't walk a batter. He recorded 11 groundball outs, and allowed just three balls to get to the outfield — two of which came in the top of the seventh to produce the Red Raiders' only run of the game.
The East Juniata offense produced just four singles, but the Tigers were patient — they drew seven walks — and put the ball in play against the Montgomery pitchers. The Red Raiders made five errors, including dropping four fly balls.
"We weren't real patient at times early in the season, and didn't do a good job of working counts and getting pitchers out of games," East Juniata coach Justin Martin said. "We've done a much better job of that in the later stages of the season, and I think everybody did a great job of being patient (Saturday)."
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Jadyn Martin singled, and Kanagy walked. After a fielder's choice erased Martin at third, the Red Raiders looked to get out of the inning unscathed, when Kobe Bonnell popped up into foul territory near home plate. The Montgomery catcher dropped the ball, and Bonnell eventually worked a full-count walk.
Aaron Kanagy followed with a first-pitch, two-run single to give East Juniata the lead.
The score remained that way until the fifth inning. Montgomery starter Noah Gearhart settled in, not allowing a hit over his final three innings of work. He allowed just the two first-inning hits, but walked five and struck out three.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders were hitless until Hunter Jackson doubled to open the third when his shot took a bad hop off Aaron Kanagy's face in left field, who remained in the game. Gearhart added an infield single, but Daniel Kanagy got a comebacker to end the inning.
Montgomery got two runners on with two outs in the top of the fifth on the Tigers' only error and an infield single by No. 9 hitter Coltin Hans, but Daniel Kanagy got a grounder to shortstop to end that threat.
East Juniata's offense finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth for four insurance runs. Martin reached on a dropped flyball in the outfield. Daniel Kanagy was intentionally walked, and a throwing error loaded the bases. Bonnell fouled off five two-strike pitches before lining a two-run single into left field to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead.
Aaron Kanagy beat out a bunt single for an RBI, and Owen Dressler survived a dropped pop foul to produce an RBI groundout for a 6-0 Tigers' lead.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND
at East Juniata H.S.
EAST JUNIATA 6, MONTGOMERY 1
Montgomery;000;000;1 — 1-5-5
East Juniata;200;040;x — 6-4-1
Noah Gearhart, Kevin Wethauffer (5) and Thayden Miller. Daniel Kanagy and Jadyn Martin.
Montgomery: Hunter Jackson, double; Austin Kuhn, triple.
East Juniata: Daniel Kanagy, 2 runs; Kobe Bonnell 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Aaron Kanagy, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs.