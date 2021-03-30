The Daily Item

MILLERSBURG — Daniel Kanagy drove in three runs with three hits, while Kobe Bonnell and Jadyn Martin each knocked in a pair as East Juniata opened the season with a 7-3 win over Millersburg in a Tri-Valley League baseball game Monday.

The Tigers (1-0 overall, 1-0 TVL) struck for four runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead.

The Indians (0-2, 0-2), who got seven strikeouts from Mason Engle over four innings, scored twice in the home third.

East Juniata answered with a pair of runs in its next at-bat to go back ahead by five. Bonnell and Trey Tusing each had two hits in the Tigers’ nine-hit attack.

East Juniata 7, Millersburg 3

East Juniata 140 200 0 — 7-9-3

Millersburg 002 001 0 — 3-5-4

Games postponed

Three area games were postponed due to field conditions.

Two Heartland Athletic Conference crossover matchups — Shikellamy at Southern Columbia (today) and Warrior Run at Lewisburg (TBA) — were moved, as was the Tri-Valley League game between Greenwood and Line Mountain (today).

Also, Warrior Run will play today at Hughesville. The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

