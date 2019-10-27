MANHATTAN, Kansas — Very few people saw this coming.
Kansas State nearly blew out fifth-ranked and previously unbeaten Oklahoma, shocking the Sooners 48-41 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday.
A late Oklahoma comeback fell short as the Sooners couldn’t erase a 25-point second-half deficit. Oklahoma recovered its onside kick attempt with 1:43 left, but after review, officials found it illegally touched Trejan Bridges just a yard short of the 10-yard threshold.
It was a spirited finish, but the Sooners looked lifeless much of the day while the Wildcats did as they pleased.
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson was 18-of-23 passing for 213 yards and ran for four touchdowns. Then the Wildcats forced two critical Oklahoma turnovers that resulted in a 14-point swing.
The Sooners entered the weekend as 23.5-point favorites.
An interception on Nick Basquine’s double pass in the first half, which ricocheted off Charleston Rambo’s hands, set up a short Kansas State touchdown that gave the Wildcats their first lead, 24-20 with 23 seconds until the break.
Midway through the third quarter, Oklahoma’s T.J. Pledger mishandled a kickoff but managed to pull the ball in. Eric Gallo stripped it away for another turnover, and Kansas State used a short field to take a 41-23 lead with 12:32 left.
The Wildcats dominated time of possession, playing keep-away from Oklahoma.
Kansas State scored 24 unanswered points in one stretch for their first win in the series at Manhattan since 1996.