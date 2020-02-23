LEWISBURG — Ellie Mack reached a milestone Saturday in Bucknell’s win over Lehigh, but the key for the Bison was Abby Kapp’s defense.
Kapp locked down Camryn Buhr, the Mountain Hawks’ leading scorer, and Mack scored her 1,000th career point as the Bison pulled away for a 67-56 win in Patriot League women’s basketball.
“It wasn’t our best, it wasn’t our cleanest, but it was enough,” said Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff. “That’s the reason why we focus on our defense and rebounding when our offense isn’t as crisp.”
The Bison (20-6 overall, 13-2 Patriot) harassed Lehigh into 4-of-14 shooting from the field in both the first and second quarters. Buhr — who scored 36 points against Army last week — had been averaging 17 points per game as Lehigh (16-10, 8-7) topped 73 points in four of its last five.
“They liked to push in transition and our goal was to limit their transition game,” said Kapp. “They get most of their points in transition.”
Buhr was held scoreless for all but 30 seconds of the first half after opening the game with a 3-pointer. She started to find rhythm in the third quarter, netting four points as the Mountain Hawks stayed within striking distance, down four (38-34).
“Abby! You take 15 (Buhr)!” Woodruff yelled from the Bison sideline.
“I thought Abby was a star all day for us,” Woodruff said. “Buhr looked like she was starting to get more aggressive, matched up against Taylor (O’Brien), and she had a size advantage against her. We switched Abby to her.”
Buhr didn’t score a point the rest of the game, finishing at just seven. Lehigh’s top scorer was guard Hannah Hedstrom with 13 points.
“It was just good team defense,” Kapp said. “That’s what our style requires us to play, having all five active and engaged on that side of the ball.”
The Bison found their footing offensively, and closed the third quarter with an 11-2 run to build a 51-38 lead. The stretch was capped by a pair of long 3-pointers, first from Kapp and then from Ally Johnson as time expired.
“I said to the girls during the one timeout, ‘Those (long) 3s were all coaching,’” Woodruff joked. “We just had the ball in the right hands of the right players at the right time.”
Bucknell extended its lead to 58-40 early in the fourth, but the Mountain Hawks pulled to within 10 (59-49) with nine of the game’s next 10 points.
Mack quieted Lehigh’s hopes of a comeback, scoring the final eight points for the Bison on three field goals. She surpassed 1,000 points for her career on a 3-pointer with 1:31 left in the game.
“I definitely think it’s special to reach the milestone,” Mack said, “but the people that I surround myself with made it all possible. My teammates have helped put me in that position making plays and setting up opportunities. The coaches have helped with their support every day. My parents have helped and supported, too.
“It’s more of a testament to the people around me rather than myself.”
Mack finished as the Bison’s leading scorer with 21 points. Kapp netted 18, with Ally Johnson adding eight, and Tai Johnson seven.
BUCKNELL 67, LEHIGH 56
Lehigh (16-10, 8-7) 56
Emma Grothaus 3-8 3-4 9; Cameryn Benz 2-11 0-0 6; Megan Walker 1-4 0-0 2; Camryn Buhr 2-9 2-2 7; Hannah Hedstrom 6-9 1-1 13; Clair Steele 1-1 1-2 3; Mariah Sexe 2-4 0-0 4; Mary Clougherty 3-7 1-2 8; Katie Rice 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 21-58 10-13 56.
Bucknell (20-6, 13-2) 67
Tessa Brugler 2-7 3-8 7; Ellie Mack 8-19 2-2 21; Gia Hayes 0-1 0-0 0; Ally Johnson 3-6 0-0 8; Abby Kapp 7-12 2-2 18; Tai Johnson 3-6 0-0 7; Autumn Ceppi 2-3 1-2 5; Taylor O’Brien 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 25-58 9-16 67.
Halftime: Bucknell 29-22. 3-point goals: Lehigh 4-16 (Grothaus 0-2, Benz 2-5, Walker 0-1, Buhr 1-2, Sexe 0-1, Clougherty 1-3, Rice 0-2); Bucknell 8-19 (Mack 3-7, Hayes 0-1, A. Johnson 2-4, Kapp 2-5, T. Johnson 1-2). Rebounds: Lehigh 31 (Hedstrom 9); Bucknell 37 (Mack 9, Kapp 9). Assists: Lehigh 8 (Hedstrom 5); Bucknell 14 (Johnson 3, Kapp 3). Turnovers: Lehigh 15; Bucknell 12. Total fouls: Lehigh 12; Bucknell 10. A: 1,015.