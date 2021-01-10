The Daily Item
Once Abby Kapp got started Saturday, there was no stopping her.
The Bucknell senior made a career-best seven 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 24 points in the Bison’s 80-51 win at Lafayette on Saturday.
Kapp’s 7-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc highlighted Bucknell’s 11-for-19 performance from distance. Marly Walls added a pair of 3s on three tries. Tai Johnson and Julie Kulesza each went 1-for-2 from 3-point range at the Kirby Sports Center.
“We generally don’t emphasize it,” said Bison coach Trevor Woodruff. “We emphasize trying to play in the paint, and then take 3s that come from that.”
Bucknell senior forward Tessa Brugler added 13 points, 10 rebounds and a block for her second double-double of the season and fifth of her career. The Leopards were carried by Patriot League Preseason Player of the Year Natalie Kucowski, who finished with 17 points and 10 boards.
The Bison (3-0, 1-0 Patriot League Central) converted 43.8% of their field goals, and shot 13-of-15 from the free-throw line.
“I thought the only difference between today and last weekend was that the shots went in,” said Woodruff. “I thought we took good shots last week that didn’t fall, but today they did.”
Lafayette (0-3, 0-3) shot 21-for-60 (35%) for the game and had 11 turnovers. Bucknell led in rebounding, 39-37.
Bucknell led for all but 38 seconds in the game and built a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter. The Bison shot 50 percent in the first quarter, and knocked down 4-of-6 3-pointers to take early control of the contest. Nine of Kapp’s points came during the opening 10 minutes as she was a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range.
By halftime Bucknell had a 38-25 advantage, and Kapp had made four of her seven 3s. The Bison also blocked four shots in the first half, and turned it over just three times.
The Bison came out of the locker room with their best shooting of the game in the third quarter.
Bucknell was 8-of-14 (57.1%) in the third and put up a game-high 24 points. All three third-quarter 3-point baskets came from Kapp, and all three came within a 3:07 span. She was 4-for-5 from the field with 12 points in the quarter.
Bison sophomore forward Carly Krsul also got involved and posted six points, three rebounds and a block in the third.
The teams meet again today at Sojka Pavilion for a 2 p.m. tip.
Bucknell 80, Lafayette 51
Bucknell (3-0, 3-0)
Tess Brugler 4-8 5-5 13, Autumn Ceppi 2-6 3-3 7, Taylor O’Brien 3-11 0-0 6, Ally Johnson 1-4 1-1 3, Abby Kapp 8-11 1-1 24, Marly Walls 2-3 0-0 6, Carly Krsul 4-7 1-1 9, Emma Shaffer 0-3 0-0 0, Julie Kulesza 3-5 0-0 7, Tai Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Caroline Dingler 0-2 0-2 0, Kaylee Reinbeau 0-1 2-2 2, Nicole Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 13-15 80.
Lafayette (0-3, 0-3)
Natalie Kucowski 8-16 0-0 17, Jess Booth 0-7 2-2 2, Drew Freeland 4-13 0-0 8, Nicole Johnson 1-5 2-2 4, Makalia Wilson 1-4 2-2 4, Naomi Ganpo 2-3 0-0 4, Makayla Andrews 3-6 0-0 7, Sydney Sabino 1-3 0-0 3, Reilly Campbell 1-2 0-0 2, Ashley Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Alana Lombardi 0-0 0-0 0, Amaya Douglas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 6-6 51.
Halftime: Bucknell 38-25. 3-point goals: Bucknell 11-19 (Kapp 7-9, Walls 2-3, Johnson 1-2, Kulesza 1-2); Lafayette 3-13 (Sabino 1-2, Andrews 1-3, Kucowski 1-4, Booth 0-1, Freeland 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Rebounds: Bucknell 39 (Brugler 10, Ceppi 5, Krsul 5, Shaffer 5); Lafayette 37 (Kucowski 10, Freeland 6). Assists: Bucknell 18 (Ceppi 4); Lafayette 13 (Johnson 4). Steals: Bucknell 7 (Kapp 2); Lafayette 3 (Johnson 2). Blocked shots: Bucknell 5 (Krsul 2); Lafayette 6 (Kucowski 4). Turnovers: Bucknell 5; Lafayette 11. Total fouls: Bucknell 8; Lafayette 12.