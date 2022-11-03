MILTON — Kayla Keefer scored all three goals in Central Columbia’s 3-0 win over Lewisburg in Thursday night’s District 4 Class 2A championship game.
Central Columbia entered the final at Milton’s Alumni Stadium undefeated, having given up only three goals in the entire regular season.
It took the Blue Jays awhile to break down the sixth-seeded Green Dragons. Keefer finally broke the deadlock with eight minutes left in the first half with an assist from Haley Bull. Keefer's shot was deflected by a Lewisburg defender, causing goalkeeper Izzy Wood to dive the wrong direction and have no chance at stopping the shot.
Keefer added two more goals in the second half to complete her hat trick and boost her season total to 44 goals.
The Green Dragons had some chances early on, but they hit the post multiple times in pursuit of a goal.
“I hate to lose, but we didn’t play poorly,” said Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski. “I don’t mind when we lose to a better team when we at least play well.”
The score could have been more lopsided, but Wood kept the Green Dragons in the game much longer than most anticipated with some great saves.
“Best game I’ve ever seen her play,” said Gerlinski. “Best she’s played all season.”
Central Columbia coach Ryan Polly echoed Gerlinski: “She’s good with the high ones. She’s athletic.”
The Green Dragons, who reached the final with a 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Montoursville, aren’t done just yet. They qualified for the state playoffs for the first time since 2019. They’ll play the District 3 champion (Wyomissing or Trinity) in the first round. Lewisburg lost to Trinity earlier this season, though Gerlinski likes his team's chances should they see the Shamrocks.
“I think we’re there,” said Gerlinski. “If we play well, we’re competitive against any team.”
Gerlinski said the team hasn’t discussed any specific goal going into the state playoffs, saying they were instead focused on Central Columbia.
The Blue Jays will face the District 3 third-place team in the first round, which will be wither Berks Catholic or Susquenita.
Both games will be played Tuesday. Central Columbia will host their matchup, while the Green Dragons will make the trip to District 3.
“It was a good scrimmage and set up for the next sprint, the third season,” said Gerlinski.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A GIRLS SOCCER
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Alumni Stadium, Milton H.S.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 3, LEWISBURG 0
First half
CC-Kayla Keefer (Haley Bull), 31:43.
Second half
CC-Keefer, 49:49; CC-Keefer, 53:13.
Shots: CC 23-5. Corner Kicks: CC 7-1. Saves: Lewisburg 10 (Izzy Wood), Central Columbia 4 (Karsyn Cox).