Keeler headed to Coastal Carolina

Aaron Keeler may have gotten off to a pedestrian start when it came to the recruiting process, but once things began to heat up they came together rather nicely.
Especially since having an opportunity to throw on scholarship at the NCAA Division I level for a program that competes almost exclusively in the southern part of the United States doesn’t materialize for everyone who decides to pick up a javelin.
Yet while warm weather, a well-equipped weight room and having his grandparents residing nearby were factors in Keeler’s decision, there were several other variables that came into play before the recent Shikellamy grad committed to Coastal Carolina.
“I think it worked out really well because I started (looking around) really late,” the soft-spoken Keeler admitted. “I started looking at the beginning of my senior year.
“It definitely all worked out.”
Actually, Keeler and Coastal Carolina didn’t begin their courtship until sometime around the beginning of the calendar year, when Braves head coach Jonny Evans suggested the school after learning former Selinsgrove pole vaulter Katie Bond went there.
So, Keeler expressed his interest to the Conway, S.C.-based program by filling out a recruiting questionnaire detailing his throwing accomplishments to date.
And when Coastal responded positively, Keeler wound up making a visit to the Myrtle Beach-area school just before Shikellamy’s outdoor campaign began in March that led to a scholarship offer from the Chanticleers’ coaching staff.
A month or so later, Keeler’s commitment cemented his decision to attend Coastal.
“I knew that was the school I wanted to attend after I got an offer from them when I visited the campus,” said Keeler, whose grandparents relocated to South Carolina some two years ago. He also had been considering Penn State, Hartford and Susquehanna.
The U.S. Military Academy also showed plenty of interest in Keeler, who hopes to major in exercise science or physiology. His career goal is to become a physical therapist.
Until then, Keeler figures to spend all sorts of time checking out Coastal’s training facilities while following the track & field program’s fitness regimen. Being able to throw outdoors for most of the year was another significant selling point.
“I walked in the weight room (down there) and was thinking I should stay. It’ll take a lot to get me out of there,” said the chiseled Keeler, who as a Shikellamy senior competed in track and field only after also playing football his first three years.
“When I was getting ready for this season, my coaches were like kicking me out of the weight room,” cracked Keeler, who expects to continue throwing the javelin when he gets to South Carolina yet could be introduced to the hammer throw.
While Keeler’s senior season also included competing in the triple jump, shot put and even the discus — Keeler popped a career-best 43-5 in the shot at the District 4 Class AAA meet and finished fifth — his specialty was throwing the javelin.
Although Keeler popped a season-best 185-8 during his junior season in dual meet competition, the 191-10 he nailed in May at districts earned him a gold medal and a spot on the top step of the medal podium at Williamsport High School.
Keeler’s school-record throw also scored plenty of points for a Shikellamy squad that repeated as District 4 Class AAA team champs — the Braves also won a second straight HAC-I dual meet title and their first Heartland Conference team championship.
Keeler also qualified for states for the first time, finishing 13th with a throw of 170-1.
“(States) was frustrating, but I didn’t let it bother me too much,” Keeler said. “I’d say I had a pretty successful career. Freshman year I only threw the javelin. … Track was a whole new experience for me. Before high school, I barely knew what track was.”
Yet a week or so before Shikellamy’s Commencement exercises, Evans convinced Keeler and fellow seniors Logan Strouse and Lucas Tilford to go with him to Shikellamy Middle School so they could try to convince some youngsters to join the track program.
“I brought him on a recruiting trip to the middle school and all these eighth-grade boys are looking at him going, ‘Man, that guy’s huge,’” Evans recalled. “I said, ‘When he was in eighth grade, he looked a lot like you, kid. Work hard like he did and it’ll get you were you want to go.’”
Maybe even Coastal Carolina, which finished seventh in the team standings at the Sun Belt Conference’s championship meet.
“We’re so excited about Aaron,” Evans continued. “He started off as a pretty wet-behind-the-ears freshman and had a lot to learn, but he’s put in a lot of time and effort the past four years. … He really came on as one of the hardest workers on the team the last four years and established himself as a team leader and area-best thrower.
“I’m excited about the opportunity he has because I know he’s got a lot of room to grow,” Evans added. “Aaron’s a good kid and we’re really going to miss him.”