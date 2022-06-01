Alyssa Keeley is not your typical recent high school graduate.
For one, she has not walked the halls of Shikellamy high school in three years.
“I did the ACE program my senior year,” Keeley said, “and I was remote for two years, so I haven’t been to the high school in a couple years.”’
The ACE (Accelerated College Experience) program allows high school seniors to dual enroll in college courses. Keeley has been taking three classes each semester at Bloomsburg University over the course of her senior year.
The last time she was a full-time, in-person high school student, Keeley was new to cross-country and track and ran alongside her older sister.
“Three days before the first cross-country meet, I quit soccer and then just started running because my sister did it,” she said. “I started right there, and they threw me in the first meet.”
Keeley succeeded from there.
“Running is my main thing,” she said, after racing at the state meet Saturday.
Keeley’s performance on the track, her academic performance and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
“Alyssa deserves this award because she has been able to maintain her high GPA and volunteer work, and all while performing at a very high level for the track team,” Shikellamy first-year coach Matt McConnell said.
Keeley graduated with a 97% GPA.
Even though Keeley was not attending classes at Shikellamy every day, she was always at practice for either cross-country or track.
“I think that was really important for me to have something to do and to see my teammates. I liked just being able to see them every day,” she said.
“Alyssa’s biggest strength to me is her determination,” said McConnell.
At the District 4 Championship Meet, Keeley took home four gold medals in the 800, 1,600, 4x400 and 4x800 races. Keeley and the Braves set a school record in the 1,600 relay, finishing in 4:04:13, to just edge the previous record of 4:04:99.
“We had just switched it up, I was originally third,” she said. “But then they wanted me to go first for districts, so that’s what we did. That was the first time I was the first leg.”
Keeley was ready for the last-minute adjustment.
Part of what makes Keeley stand out as an athlete is “her willingness to do whatever is necessary for the team to be successful,” said McConnell.
“We weren’t even expecting to break that record; that wasn’t really what we were going for. It just kind of happened. We all had a good day,” Keeley said.
Keeley also shined at states, even though she just missed her goal
“I was two seconds shy of the school record (for the 800),” she said. “So, it kind of sucks but it was good. That was my best performance at states that I’ve ever had.”
Keeley has developed a passion for running over her four years of high school.
“I like that it’s an individual sport, but it’s also a team sport because you control your own performance, but you also help control your team score too,” Keeley said.
Keeley is a member of National Honor Society. As such, she is expected to complete 30 hours of service work per year. She has helped to host events for younger students like movie nights, as well as, participated in the Susquehanna River Clean Up with some of her teammates.
“It’s nice and it’s a lot of fun when you do it with your friends and your teammates, because it makes it feel like it’s not even volunteering,” she said.
In addition to the volunteer work she does, Keeley holds a part-time job as a server at Nottingham.
This fall, Keeley will be attending Bloomsburg University, and will be running Division II track and cross-country there.
“I’m just excited to meet new people and be in a different atmosphere and explore. I’m going to have to be a little more independent, so that’s exciting,” Keeley said.
Once again, she will be running alongside her older sister who will be a senior at Bloomsburg this fall.
“I like to be on the same team with her because she pushes me probably more than anybody else,” she said. “She’s allowed to be hard on me because she’s my sibling. I think I perform the best when she’s there pushing me.”
Keeley admitted that Nicole might be a little faster, but they will see when they’re teammates again.
“I think she’s got me (beat by) a little bit, but we’re going to train together this summer,” Alyssa Keeley said, “and I’m going to give her a run for her money.”