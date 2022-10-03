MIDDLEBURG — Jake Keeney may have spilled a little blood and worked up a healthy lather on a chilly night, but he helped Selinsgrove shrug off an early deficit and carve out a road win in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover.
Keeney pocketed two goals and assisted on a third — his finish with 25:36 to go proved to be the game-winning score — in a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over Midd-West on Monday at Sports Boosters Park. Nick Ritter added two goals and Logan Rodkey one as the Seals (11-2) won their third game in a row.
Blake Hackenberg, Noah Romig and Easton Erb found the back of the net for the host Mustangs (7-5-1), who were all over their Snyder County neighbors for the first 30 minutes or so while building what most on hand would have thought was an insurmountable 3-0 cushion.
Midd-West was on the attack from the get-go, countering whenever possible and getting traffic in front in dangerous restart situations.
Anything to put the Seals on their heels.
“They came out hard,” Keeney said. “We settled in a little bit and we got a little more comfortable. We just needed to calm down a little bit and play our game.”
Hackenberg’s score came with 7:37 gone, capping a scramble initiated when Gage Kuhns sent the ball into the mixer, and Owen Solomon skimmed it in Hackenberg’s direction.
Romig made it 2-0 at 9:47, finding the ball after Erb’s lengthy set piece had the Selinsgrove backfield out of sorts. And Erb polished off goal No. 3 at 21:05, capping a counter initiated when Colin Findlay’s attempt at the opposite end of the field was repelled.
“We weren’t in sync,” Selinsgrove coach Chris Lupolt said. “We weren’t playing fast, and we were trying to pass back all the time instead of attack. I couldn’t wait until (the first) half was over so we could make adjustments. Midd-West, give them credit. They went to the ball, they pressured us and we didn’t respond.”
Yet when Keeney centered a ball with just over five minutes to go in the half and Ritter shrugged off a mark, that left the Seals’ all-time leading scorer one-on-one with Midd-West keeper Cole Keister (three saves). A tick or two later, Selinsgrove was on the scoreboard and momentum began to swing.
“We fought hard,” Keeney said. “We fought hard as a team, and we played well. We started slow, but we stepped it up. We played the way we wanted to play in the second half and at the end of the first half.”
When the Mustangs were unable to clear Ritter’s cross from the right flank that scooted through the goal mouth, Keeney found himself with a wide-open net he closed at 39:55.
“We didn’t clear the ball,” Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said. “It trickled from the near post all the way across and no one got rid of it. That was the momentum shift. And it brought us to that, ‘Oh, my! Is that how easy they can score on us?’ We just didn’t believe in ourselves to keep our work rate up.”
Now full of pep throughout the break while doubt was beginning to creep into Midd-West psyches, the Seals found the equalizer at 43:01 as Rodkey fielded a Ben Gearhart ball, uncorked a few shake-and-bake moves, and then sped away from his defender. Keister, again in a one-on-one bind, didn’t have a chance.
Keeney turned hero again at 54:24, stepping into space and redirecting an Aidan Hunt rip past backup keeper Easton Erb for what turned out to be the game-winner. Erb stepped between the posts when Keister upended Ritter on a breakaway and was issued one of the game’s five cautions and forced to the bench for a bit.
Moments later, Erb stopped the penalty kick and another shot before Keeney’s finish snapped the tie.
“The goals I scored were really great build-ups,” Keeney said. “Nick cut one back, played a great ball and it fell to me. And when Aidan shot from deep, that fell to me. Just right place, right time and teammates making plays.”
Another Ritter goal — this time after Bobby Kruskie sent the ball in — came when the high-scoring senior received the ball, stepped around the hard-charging Keister and rolled home an easy finish at 67:52.
“Credit to our leadership,” said Lupolt, who grew up in Middleburg. “They didn’t panic.”
SELINSGROVE 5, MIDD-WEST 3
First half
MW-Blake Hackenberg (Owen Solomon, Gage Kuhns), 7:37; MW-Noah Romig (Easton Erb). 9:47; MW-Erb (Kyle Ferster), 21:05; S-Nick Ritter (Jake Keeney), 34:54; S-Keeney (Ritter), 39:55.
Second half
S-Logan Rodkey (Ben Gearhart), 43:01; S-Keeney (Aidan Hunt), 54:24; S-Ritter (Bobby Kruskie), 67:52.
Shots: S 10-8. Corners: S 8-3. Saves: Selinsgrove, 5 (Jonah Erb); Midd-West 3 (Cole Keister).