Just like that, a successful career as Danville High’s football coach comes to an end.
Two days before Wednesday’s school board meeting, Jim Keiser turned in his resignation as the Ironmen’s football coach.
“I talked with my family (this weekend) and it’s getting old for all of us,” Keiser said.
The school district postponed a special school board meeting last week to, as Board President Kevin Brouse said last week, allow for a longer investigation. Brouse said there was inadequate time for “due process and we want to make sure decisions are made based on having all the possible information in front of us.”
After serving a one-game suspension last season for a sideline argument with an assistant coach, Keiser hoped 2019 would be different for he and his staff.
“I was hoping it was over,” Keiser said.
He soon found out it might not be over. At June’s school board meeting, when waiting for approval of the fall sports salaries for the 2019 season, a motion was made to separate the football coaches from the rest of the fall coaches for approval according to the Danville School Board minutes on the school district website.
“I thought, Here we go again,” Keiser said. “I knew the possibility (I wouldn’t last the season) would be there.”
Danville is 2-1 on the season and hosts Mifflinburg (3-0) on Friday night. Having no opportunity to coach his team again is what bothers Keiser most.
“The work you put in and the relationships with the kids over the years ...” Keiser said. “That’s what hurts.”
Keiser hasn’t ruled out a return to coaching. If he’s going to be an assistant, he explained, it would have to be on the right staff.
“Though, one thing I’ve learned through this, the coaching fraternity around here, I don’t think anybody has a bad group of guys,” Keiser said. “I got a lot of calls of support from other coaches in the area.”
He also didn’t rule out becoming a head coach again.
“It would have to be a challenge or a rebuild in the right situation,” Keiser said.
Keiser was in his 11th year as head coach at Danville. He was just two wins away from tying Ken Bills (86-41-5) for the all-time wins record at the Montour County school. He finished at 84-39 at the school.
Attempts to reach Danville School Board members were not successful.