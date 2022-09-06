MIDDLEBURG — Whether it came off something they’d drawn up during training or a broken play that fell their way, Rachel Keister wasn’t about to give back her finish.
Not when her golden goal brought an abrupt end to a back-and-forth match that had stretched into an extra session and wasn’t all that far from heading to a second.
Certainly not when that goal kept Keister and her Midd-West teammates perfect after four contests.
Keister stuck home a rebound from about 14 yards out — after Chloe Sauer’s restart was redirected away from the Danville cage — with 7:53 gone in overtime as Midd-West claimed a 2-1 victory over the visiting Ironmen on Tuesday night at Sports Boosters Park.
Camryn Pyle also connected for the Mustangs (4-0) with a late first-half finish, while Lauren Law’s strike with 7:05 to go in regulation pulled Danville (1-3) into a 1-all deadlock in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover.
Midd-West goalkeeper Rylee Weaver, active throughout and aggressive coming off her line, finished with six saves. Danville’s Kamryn Michaels also totaled six stops.
Weaver was front and center as Midd-West cleared a pair of Danville corners in the extra session, Michaels also handled a Becca Yount roller to keep everything locked up. Then, as the first OT ticked away, Keister was upended about 25 yards out and a direct kick was awarded.
“I’ll take that foul,” a grinning Keister said. “It’s worth it getting a little scraped up.”
Sauer uncorked a dangerous freebie that remained low — she hit the base of the far post off an earlier corner from the left flag — but the Ironmen were able to clear … straight to Keister. Just a step or two inside the penalty area, Keister promptly buried the game-winner.
“We’ll take anything that crosses the line in that situation, to be honest,” Midd-West co-coach Chris Sauer said. “The past couple years, this is a game the girls would have let slip. It’s working in the right direction that they won a game like this tonight.”
Yet while Keister played heroine on the offensive end, she should share that recognition since Weaver was busy early getting her mitts or feet on a series of Danville opportunities that could have given Angela Sivillo’s bunch a multiple-goal lead. Freshmen Gracie Kitka and Madison Merrell authored a number of chances that could have been game-changers.
“We need Rylee,” Keister said. “Rylee keeps us in games.”
Midd-West manufactured several of its own chances. Becca Yount was especially dangerous in the final third, yet the senior couldn’t get on the end of a pass that could have put her in on Michaels, and the Mustangs were unable to put anything on the board.
Then, as halftime drew nearer and nearer, the ball was played in from the left touch to the innovative Pyle. Eventually able to shrug off the traffic around her as she dribbled past several Ironmen, Pyle unloaded a rip that sailed through Michaels’ fingers.
“For the first 15 minutes of the game, Danville had the better of the play, had a couple more chances,” Chris Sauer said. “To go (to halftime) with a lead, there’s a big mental difference there.”
Danville eventually found a needed equalizer when a through ball skipped past several players — a Midd-West back had a chance to clear but fanned — putting Law in alone. With a chance to pick a side and freeze Weaver, the sophomore buried her prime look.
Finally, after both sides took turns teasing those on hand in OT, Keister found herself in the right place at the right time.
One right-footed pop later, the game was over.
MIDD-WEST 2, DANVILLE 1 (OT)
First half
MW-Camryn Pyle (unassisted), 38:14.
Second half
D-Lauren Law (unassisted), 72:55.
Overtime
MW-Rachel Keister (Chloe Sauer), 87:53.
Shots: MW 9-7. Corner kicks: MW 7-4. Saves: Danville 6 (Kamryn Michaels); Midd-West 6 (Rylee Weaver).