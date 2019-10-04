MIDDLEBURG — Sydney Keister’s natural hat trick powered Midd-West to a 4-1 win over Warrior Run in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II field hockey Thursday.

Keister scored three times in an 11-minute span of the first half to stake the Mustangs (9-5 overall, 3-3 HAC-II) to a 3-0 lead. Marlo Spriggle made it 4-0 at halftime with an assist from Brenna Brown.

Jordyn Hill scored for the Defenders (5-10, 0-7), who got 15 saves from Rachel Yohn.

Midd-West 4, Warrior Run 1

First half

MW-Sydney Keister, 22:18; MW-Keister, 15:04; MW-Keister (Marlo Spriggle, Brenna Brown), 11:49; MW-Spriggle (Brown), 11:44.

Second half

WR-Jordyn Hill, 5:58.

Shots: MW 19-4. Corners: MW 14-6. Saves: Warrior Run 15 (Rachel Yohn); Midd-West 3 (Aleah Gemberling).

JV score: Midd-West 1-0.

n Southern Columbia 4,

Milton 1

MILTON — Alyssa Bond and Maddie Wilcox each scored a pair of goals as Southern Columbia won for the fourth consecutive time in the HAC-I game.

Rylee Petro added an assist for the Tigers (6-7 overall, 2-3 HAC-I).

Nina Yakcic scored the lone goal for Milton (0-12, 0-6) with an assist from Emma Swanson.

Southern Columbia 4, Milton 1

First half

SC-Alyssa Bond (Rylee Petro), 5:32; M-Nina Yakcic (Emma Swanson), 1:42; SC-Maddie Wilcox, 0:16.

Second half

SC-Alyssa Bond, 15:53; SC-Wilcox, 8:31.

Shots: SC 30-2. Corners: SC 10-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 1 (Jocelyn Madara); Milton 25 (Larissa Shearer).

JV score: Southern Columbia 10-4.

n Lewisburg 6,

Central Columbia 0

LEWISBURG — Gaby Markunas scored twice, while Kara Koch, Madelyn Miller and Izabel Zaleski each had a goal and an assist in Lewisburg’s six-goal first half.

The Green Dragons (10-2 overall, 6-1 HAC-II) got two saves from Kerstin Koons in the shutout.

Lewisburg 6, Central Columbia 0

First half

L-Rylee Dyroff (Abby Gilger), 22:47; L-Gaby Markunas (Kara Koch), 20:59; L-Markunas, 15:41; L-Madelyn Miller (Izabel Zaleski), 12:38; L-Zaleski (Miller), 8:16; L-Koch (Allie Mast), 0:24.

Shots: L 13-2. Corners: L 12-1. Saves: Central Columbia 7 (Makiah Brewer); Lewisburg 2 (Kerstin Koons).

JV score: Lewisburg 3-2.

