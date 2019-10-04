MIDDLEBURG — Sydney Keister’s natural hat trick powered Midd-West to a 4-1 win over Warrior Run in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II field hockey Thursday.
Keister scored three times in an 11-minute span of the first half to stake the Mustangs (9-5 overall, 3-3 HAC-II) to a 3-0 lead. Marlo Spriggle made it 4-0 at halftime with an assist from Brenna Brown.
Jordyn Hill scored for the Defenders (5-10, 0-7), who got 15 saves from Rachel Yohn.
Midd-West 4, Warrior Run 1
First half
MW-Sydney Keister, 22:18; MW-Keister, 15:04; MW-Keister (Marlo Spriggle, Brenna Brown), 11:49; MW-Spriggle (Brown), 11:44.
Second half
WR-Jordyn Hill, 5:58.
Shots: MW 19-4. Corners: MW 14-6. Saves: Warrior Run 15 (Rachel Yohn); Midd-West 3 (Aleah Gemberling).
JV score: Midd-West 1-0.
n Southern Columbia 4,
Milton 1
MILTON — Alyssa Bond and Maddie Wilcox each scored a pair of goals as Southern Columbia won for the fourth consecutive time in the HAC-I game.
Rylee Petro added an assist for the Tigers (6-7 overall, 2-3 HAC-I).
Nina Yakcic scored the lone goal for Milton (0-12, 0-6) with an assist from Emma Swanson.
Southern Columbia 4, Milton 1
First half
SC-Alyssa Bond (Rylee Petro), 5:32; M-Nina Yakcic (Emma Swanson), 1:42; SC-Maddie Wilcox, 0:16.
Second half
SC-Alyssa Bond, 15:53; SC-Wilcox, 8:31.
Shots: SC 30-2. Corners: SC 10-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 1 (Jocelyn Madara); Milton 25 (Larissa Shearer).
JV score: Southern Columbia 10-4.
n Lewisburg 6,
Central Columbia 0
LEWISBURG — Gaby Markunas scored twice, while Kara Koch, Madelyn Miller and Izabel Zaleski each had a goal and an assist in Lewisburg’s six-goal first half.
The Green Dragons (10-2 overall, 6-1 HAC-II) got two saves from Kerstin Koons in the shutout.
Lewisburg 6, Central Columbia 0
First half
L-Rylee Dyroff (Abby Gilger), 22:47; L-Gaby Markunas (Kara Koch), 20:59; L-Markunas, 15:41; L-Madelyn Miller (Izabel Zaleski), 12:38; L-Zaleski (Miller), 8:16; L-Koch (Allie Mast), 0:24.
Shots: L 13-2. Corners: L 12-1. Saves: Central Columbia 7 (Makiah Brewer); Lewisburg 2 (Kerstin Koons).
JV score: Lewisburg 3-2.