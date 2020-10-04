MIFFLINBURG — Kanon Keister made seven saves to preserve Mifflinburg’s 1-0 win over Montoursville on Saturday in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover match.
Daytona Walter scored with an assist from Collin Dreese at the 13:50 mark of the first half for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg 1, Montoursville 0
First half
Miff-Daytona Walter (Collin Dreese), 30:12.
Shots: Mont 7-6. Corners: M 5-4. Saves: Montoursville 5 (Zach Baylor); Mifflinburg 7 (Kanon Keister).
n Milton 2, Jersey Shore 1
MILTON — Austin Gainer and Carter Lilley scored goals 38 seconds apart in the second half to rally Milton to a HAC crossover win.
The Black Panthers trailed 1-0 when Jersey Shore’s Eli Reibson scored 42 seconds into the second half. Gainer tied the match at the 52:21 mark. Lilley put Milton ahead to stay with a Conner Smith assist at 52:59.
Milton 2, Jersey Shore 1
Second half
JS-Eli Reibson, 40:42; M-Austin Gainer, 52:21; M-Carter Lilley (Conner Smith), 52:59.
Shots: M 11-6. Corners: M 4-3. Saves: Jersey Shore 9 (Breck Miller); Milton 5 (Tyler Flederbach).
n Bloomsburg 3, Shamokin 0
BLOOMSBURG — Dallas Scicchitano made eight saves for the Indians, who trailed 1-0 at halftime.
FRIDAY
n Northumberland Chr. 7,
River of Life Christian 3
LEHMAN — Jackson Conner, Owen Rager, Nicholas Bisaccia and Micah Moyer all scored their first career goals as Northumberland Christian picked up the nonleague victory.
The Warriors (9-2-2) led 2-0 at halftime after two Cole Knauss goals, both assisted by Sam Garvin.
Northumberland Christian 7,
River of Life Christian 3
First half
NC-Cole Knauss (Sam Garvin), 2:21; NC-Knauss (Garvin), 18:22.
Second half
NC-Jackson Conner (Daniel Hayner), 43:56; RL-Dane Jones, 46:23; NC-Dylan Kauffman (Garvin), 51:23; NC-Owen Rager, 54:02; NC-Nicholas Bisaccia (Micah Minnier), 62:14; RL-John Harris, 63:41; NC-Micah Moyer, 67:28; RL-Fred Snyder, 78:21.
Shots: NC 22-7. Corners: NC 7-1. Saves: Northumberland Christian 4 (Luke Snyder 2, Conner Bennett 2); River of Life Christian 15 (Abraham Maas).