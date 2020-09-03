The Daily Item
WILLIAMSPORT — Sean Kelly shot a two-under par 34 — carding three birdies and a bogey — at the Williamsport Country Club to lead Lewisburg to a 160-173 victory over Montoursville on Wednesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I golf.
Nick Mahoney added a 40 for the Green Dragons (2-0 overall and HAC-I).
Cam Francis shot a 38 to lead the Warriors (0-1 overall and HAC-I).
Lewisburg 160, Montoursville 173
at Williamsport C.C., par 36
Lewisburg (160): Sean Kelly, 34; Nick Mahoney, 40; Will Gronlund, 41; Ryleigh Faust, 45.
Montoursville (173): Cam Francis, 38; Peyton Mussina, 41; Gabe Hornberger, 47; Lauren Marks, 47.
n Selinsgrove 174,
Mifflinburg 206
SHAMOKIN DAM — Sam Wetmiller carded a nine-hole score of 39 to earn medalist honors, while teammate Garrett Howell shot 41 in Selinsgrove’s win over Mifflinburg.
The Seals had two other golfers break 50 in Mikey Felty (45) and Conner Andretta (49).
Mifflinburg was led by Nick Osborne (47) and Kaylin Foss (50). Adam Snayberger and Dylan Stroup shot 54 and 55, respectively, for the Wildcats.
Selinsgrove 174, Mifflinburg 206
At Susquehanna Valley Country Club
Mifflinburg (206): Nick Osborne 47; Kaylin Foss 50; Adam Snayberger 54; Dylan Stroup 55.
Selinsgrove (174): Sam Wetmiller 39; Garrett Howell 41; Mikey Felty 45; Conner Andretta 49.