LEWISBURG — Sean Kelly shot a 39 to win medalist honors, topping teammate Will Gronlund by one stroke, as Lewisburg defeated Mifflinburg 166-206 in high school golf Monday.
Nick Mahoney added a 43 for the Green Dragons.
Kaylin Foss shot a 45 to lead the Wildcats.
Lewisburg 166, Mifflinburg 206
Mifflinburg (206) — Kaylin Foss 45; Zeb Hufnagle 52; Nick Osborne 53; Adam Snayberger 56.
Lewisburg (166) — Sean Kelly 39; Will Gronlund 40; Nick Mahoney 43; Joel Myers 44.
n Danville 166, Loyalsock 206
DANVILLE — Charlie Betz shot a low round of 38, and all six Ironmen shot 50 or less in the win over the Lancers.
Danville 166, Loyalsock 206
Loyalsock (206) — Grace Shaible 50; Mia Patterson 52; Cassie Gee 52; Allya Kennedy 52.
Danville (166) — Charlie Betz 38; Koen Baylor 42; Adam Campbell 42; Connor Kosick 44.
n Central Mountain 173,
Shikellamy 214
MILL HALL — Joshua King shot a 49 to lead the Braves in the road loss.
Central Mountain 173, Shikellamy 214
Shikellamy (214) — Joshua King 49; CJ Doebler 50; Ben Heemstra 55; Ian Buckles 60.
Central Mountain (173) — Griffin Walizer 39; Jason Floruss 41; Gunner Redman 45; Peyton Newlen 48.
n Selinsgrove 186,
Williamsport 200
WILLIAMSPORT — Sam Wetmiller shot a low round of 41 to earn medalist honors and lead the Seals to the win.
Selinsgrove 186, Williamsport 200
Selinsgrove (186) — Sam Wetmiller 41; Mikey Felty 46; Gannon Steimling 49; Garrett Howell 50.
Williamsport (200) — Evan Whitford 44; Douglas Nicholas 47; Alexandria Chilson 54; Ethan Douglass 55.