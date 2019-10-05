Kelly leads six Valley golfers in Class 2A districts

EAGLES MERE — Lewisburg’s Sean Kelly birdied three holes Friday to tie for second on the first day of the District 4 golf tournament.
Kelly was one of six Valley golfers to advance to today’s second day of the Class 2A boys tournament.
Kelly shot 12-over 83 to tie for second, five strokes behind Austin Outman of Cowanesque Valley.
Brett Herman (tied for 18th) and Nick Mahoney (tied for 21st) also advanced for the Green Dragons, who placed fifth as a team.
Danville — which shot 372 to finish third in the team race — had a pair of golfers advance. Caden Mutchler recorded an 89 to tie for eight, and Danny Metzer’s 90 tied him for 11th.
Midd-West’s Andrew Oldt shot 93 to tie for 18th and advance.
Cowanesque Valley won the Class 2A team title with a score of 360, eight strokes ahead of Wellsboro.
East Juniata won the Class 3A team title with a score of 383. The Tigers had five golfers advance, led by Will Orwig, who shot 86. Orwig recorded the best round of the day, two strokes ahead of Selinsgrove’s Dylan DeFazio.
Tanner Barth, Max Lauver, Caleb Kirk and Mitchell Watts placed third through sixth, respectively.
Lewisburg won the Class 2A girls team title, and Loyalsock grabbed the 3A girls team title.
In Class 2A, Ava Markunas is in second place heading into today for the Green Dragons. Brynn Wagner (fifth), Ryleigh Faust (sixth) and Sarah Mahoney (eighth) also advanced.
Mifflinburg’s Kaylin Foss was third, and Sienna Tompkins of Warrior Run was fourth.
East Juniata’s Molly Diehl placed fourth to be the only Valley girl in 3A to advance to today.