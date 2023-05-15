HALETHORPE, Md. — Kentucky Derby winner Mage is facing a fresh set of horses in the Preakness in a situation not seen in more than half a century, and he’s the early favorite to beat them.
Mage was installed as the 8-5 morning line favorite at the post position draw Monday. He’s the only horse in the field of eight set to take part in the second race of the Triple Crown two weeks after running in the Derby.
It’s the first Preakness since 1969 with just one Derby horse. Majestic Prince won each of those races 54 years ago, a feat Mage will try to duplicate.
“Everyone has their own agendas for the rest of the year and the schedule, what races they want to run in,” co-owner Ramiro Restrepo said. “All we can really control is our house. The horse is doing great, which is the most important thing. That gave us the green light to run, and whoever they line up in there is who we’ve got to race. That’s all we can focus on.”
Mage will face seven fresh horses in an attempt to keep open the possibility of the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018. He drew the No. 3 post for the 13/16-mile, $1.65 million race.
“We’re good,” assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. said. “I’m pretty content with it. I was more concerned at the Derby with a 20-horse field. Eight horses now, I think every horse is going to have a decent shot and hopefully the best wins. That’s what horse racing is about.”