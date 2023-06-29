BLOOMSBURG — The PASS 305 Sprint Cars made their first start of the season at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway and Kruz Kepner of Kreamer claimed his first win.
Tim Buckwalter came back from a bad week last week and took the Speedstr race.
Larry McVay shot to the front of the Sprint Car feature followed by Timmy Bittner, Kepner, Seth Schnoke and Tyler Snook. Kepner quickly dispatched Bittner and came off the top of turn four on the second lap and blasted by McVay for the lead.
Kepner sliced through the heavy lapped traffic opening a lead until Paul Moyer slammed the first turn wall and flipped his racer on to the top wing with two laps remaining in the race.
With fuel pouring into the cockpit, the quick actions of the rescue crew got the car turned over and Moyer scrambled to safety. As Moyer was being checked out by the EMTS, the fire squad had to deal with an oil fire on the headers extinguishing it with little damage. Moyer was uninjured.
With the green white checkered, Kepner held his green and black number 19 tight to the wall and won his first race by 1.66 seconds over McVay, Bittner, Schnoke and Snook.
“I just drove my butt off.” Kepner said. “I wanted to cool my tires off, but it stayed green and then I freaked out on the red flag.”
“I could pretty much drive top or bottom, but I got hung up behind a car and hit the wall. I just kept it up high on the final two laps after the restart.”
Bittner, Schnoke, Owen Dimm and Ken Duke Jr. were winners in the 305 Sprint Car heats Matt Tebbs was victorious in the B-Main.
Buckwalter took the lead at the drop of the green flag to start the Speedstr feature ahead of Mike Bednar, Briggs Danner, Doug Snyder and Zack Bealer.
The red flag came out on lap two when Steve Svanda flipped in turn four. Svanda was not injured.
The restart saw Danner pull into second and challenged Buckwalter until he pulled from the competition on the eighth lap.
After that, the race belonged to Buckwalter, who won by 1.24 seconds over Bednar, Snyder, Bealer and Jason Muldowney.
“We built this new car over the winter.” Buckwalter said. “We had all kinds of problems so after last week I dropped it off to get it worked on and it was really fast.”
“This place is really racy, you could go flat out or roll the top and keep it straight. I tried to take care of my tires and it really worked.”
Bealer and Buckwalter won the Speedstr heat races.
Andrew Turpin won both the Slingshot heat and feature.
4 Cylinder heat races went to Kevin Doud and Ridge Cobb. Preston Cobb won the feature.