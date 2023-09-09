LEWISBURG — Damian Harris spun around, and contorted his body as he looked for the ball.
If the acrobatics weren’t enough, Harris had to contend with a VMI defender glued to his hip, and the nerves of a crucial third down.
Keeping his composure, Harris dove, and caught the pass from Bucknell quarterback Ralph Rucker and minutes later, Bucknell scored to take a lead it would not relinquish, and hold off VMI, 21-13 in its home opener at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The win, which moved Bucknell to 1-1 on the season and avenged a road loss to VMI (1-1) last season, hung in the balance for much of the game as both defenses proved stifling.
“We definitely had to work hard and earn it,” Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said. “We were able to overcome (mistakes) at a critical time in the fourth quarter when we needed to, and that’s what championship football teams can do.”
The fourth-quarter charge broke a defensive stalemate, and hinged on one Harris catch.
Inside its own 30 in the fourth quarter of a tie game in which sustained offensive drives had been at a premium, Bucknell looked to keep its drive alive as Rucker bought himself extra time in the backfield to heave a pass deep.
With Harris catching the 30-yard pass, Bucknell found itself in VMI territory at the 45 with a new set of downs. With the connection established, Rucker and Harris connected twice more as the Bison moved down the field before a screen pass to Coleman Bennett gave them a 1st-and-goal from the 5-yard line.
“That was definitely one of my best catches,” Harris said. “I just love helping out the team any way I can, however I can do my part.”
Two plays later, Rucker found an open Charlie Kreinbucher for a touchdown, giving Bucknell a 14-7 lead with 6:22 to play.
The touchdown broke a Bucknell scoring drought of nearly three quarters with Harris catching a touchdown pass late in the first quarter from Rucker, who transferred to Bucknell from Oklahoma prior to the season.
“We definitely put in a lot of work together over the summer,” Harris said of Rucker. “I told him at halftime, ‘Just put the ball in the air. I’ll make it look good.’”
The connection proved fruitful as Harris eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career, finishing with 101 yards on eight catches.
Playing with a lead, Bucknell’s defense responded to force a punt on VMI’s ensuing drive, and the Bison quickly earned a red zone opportunity as Jack Goheen broke through and blocked the VMI punt to give Bucknell’s offense an immediate 1st-and-goal opportunity.
Rushawn Baker scored three plays later to extend the Bucknell lead to 21-7 with 3:26 to play.
VMI bounced back with a touchdown catch from VJ Johnson with 1:31 left to pull within one possession at 21-13 but the Keydets couldn’t recover an onside attempt as Baker contributed with a second key play in a matter of minutes, snagging the attempt out of the air.
The teams combined for 27 points in the fourth quarter after both defenses had prevented points through the middle quarters with two VMI field goal attempts providing the lone threatening chances.
VMI prevented a Bucknell shutout with a flea flicker from quarterback Collin Ironside to Aidan Twombly that tied the game at 7-all early in the fourth quarter.
Bucknell responded with a touchdown on its next drive, aided by the Harris catches, and didn’t look back.
Brad Jamison led Bucknell defensively with 12 tackles and the junior was a consistent disruptor in the VMI backfield along with Blake Leake and Connor Carretta as all three sacked Ironside.
BUCKNELL 21, VMI 13
SCORE BY QUARTERS
VMI (1-1);0;0;0;13 — 13
Bucknell (1-1);7;0;0;14 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
B-Damian Harris 18 pass from Ralph Rucker (Matt Schearer kick)
Fourth quarter
V-Aidan Twombly 27 pass from Collin Ironside (Caden Beck kick)
B-Charlie Kreinbucher 7 pass from Rucker (Schearer kick)
B-Rushawn Baker 1 run (Schearer kick)
V-VJ Johnson 18 pass from Ironside (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;V;B
First downs;20;20
Rushes-net yards;40-75;43-166
Passing yards;220;224
Passing;20-30-0;19-30-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;6-70;8-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — VMI: Hunter Rice 13-57; Rashad Raymond 12-43; Ironside 12-(-22); Chance Knox 2-(-3); Twombly 1-0. Bucknell: Baker 21-102, TD; Rucker 15-47; Coleman Bennett 7-26.
PASSING — VMI: Ironside 20-30-0 for 220 yards, 2 TDS. Bucknell: Rucker 19-30-0 for 224 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — VMI: Knox 6-88; Twombly 4-66, TD; Johnson 4-32, TD; Raymond 2-1; Isaiah Lemmond 1-5. Bucknell: Harris 8-101, TD; Bennett 4-54; Kreinbucher 2-17, TD; Okeyo Ayungo 2-16; Eric Weatherly 1-22; Baker 1-11; Josh Gary 1-3.