MILTON — Ahmahd Keyes scored 10 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as Warrior Run turned a three-point lead after three quarters into a 53-40 victory Friday in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover boys basketball.
Denver Beachel added 13 points, and Kade Anzulavich scored 10 for the Defenders.
Qamar Bradley scored 11 points to lead Milton.
Warrior Run 53, Milton 40
Warrior Run (3-3) 53
Denver Beachel 4 2-2 13, Gabe Hogan 2 0-0 5, Ahmahd Keyes 6 10-11 23, Kade Anzulavich 4 2-4 10, Tyler Pick 1 0-1 2. Totals 17 14-18 53.
3-point goals: Beachel 3, Hogan, Keyes.
Did not score: Logan Confer, Braden Bomberger, Coltin Pentycofe.
Milton (1-5) 40
Qamar Bradley 4 2-3 11, Kenley Caputo 3 0-0 7, Kyle Wagner 1 0-0 3, Dom Savidge 0 1-2 1, Ceaser Allen 3 1-2 8, Colton Loreman 2 0-0 4, Eric Baker 0 1-2 1, Mickail Henriguez 2 1-4 5. Totals 15 6-13 40.
3-point goals: Bradley, Caputo, Wagner, Allen.
Did not score: Xzavier Minium.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 9 14 7 23 — 53
Milton 9 7 12 12 — 40
n Mifflinburg 51, Juniata 47
SPRING MILLS — Jake Young scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Wildcats past the Indians in the semifinals of the Penns Valley Tournament.
Mifflinburg 51, Juniata 47
Juniata (4-2) 47
Jacob Condo 2 0-2 5, Jamie Bailer 5 1-3 13, Jace White 6 1-2 13, Manny O’Donnell 4 2-2 10, Max Lauver 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 4-9 47.
3-point goals: Lauver 2, Bailer 2, Condo.
Did not score: Yaniel Ortiz, Jeff Zimmerman.
Mifflinburg (1-4) 51
Dylan Doebler 5 2-3 12, Seth Kline 1 0-0 2, Dante Colon 4 0-0 8, Rylee Stahl 0 0-2 0, Cannon Griffith 3 1-1 8, Jake Young 9 3-4 21. Totals 22 6-10 51.
3-point goals: Griffith.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Juniata 9 14 13 11 — 47
Mifflinburg 13 13 12 13 — 51
n Shamokin 74,
Lourdes Regional 44
COAL TOWNSHIP — Joe Masser scored 11 of his game-high 15 points in the first quarter to lead the Indians past the Red Raiders.
Nick deManicor led Lourdes with 12 points.
Shamokin 74,
Lourdes Regional 44
Lourdes Regional (0-7) 44
Sandri 3 0-0 6, Feudale 2 0-0 4, deManicor 6 0-3 12, Reiprish 2 0-0 4, Novak 3 0-1 6, Kerr 2 0-0 4, Reed 4 0-2 8. Totals 22 0-6 44.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Nguyen, Dobson.
Shamokin (6-1) 74
Masser 7 0-1 15, Frasch 3 5-5 11, Schiccatano 4 4-7 12, Tarr 2 1-1 6, Filarski 5 1-2 13, Seedor 3 1-2 8, Reed 1 0-0 2, Sandri 3 0-0 7. Totals 28 12-18 74.
3-point goals: Filarski 2, Masser, Tarr, Seedor, Sandri.
Did not score: Knowles, Love, Bower.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 10 10 10 14 — 44
Shamokin 26 20 14 14 — 74
n North Schuylkill 60,
Southern Columbia 34
COAL TOWNSHIP — North Schuylkill shook off a four-point first quarter to build a 28-15 halftime lead.
Liam Klebon scored eight points for the Tigers.
North Schuylkill 60,
Southern Columbia 34
North Schuylkill 60
Brown 1 2-2 4, Weikel 5 0-1 10, Flynn 6 0-0 14, Todd 5 0-0 10, Conti 3 0-0 8, Scott 3 5-8 11, Fisher 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 7-11 60.
3-point goals: Conti 2, Flynn 2.
Did not score: Burgos, Groody, Wallace.
Southern Columbia 34
Liam Klebon 3 1-4 8, Owen Sosnoski 0 2-2 2, Jake Davis 0 2-2 2, Connor Gallagher 1 2-2 4, Kaiden Carl 1 0-0 2, Matt Masala 1 0-0 2, Braeden Wiskoski 3 0-4 7, Joey Szuler 3 0-1 7. Totals 12 7-15 34.
3-point goals: Klebon, Szuler, Wisloski.
Did not score: Ronnie Zsido, Ian Huntington, Jake Toczylouski, Tommy Ziemba, Dorran Wetzel, Jake Rose.
Score by quarters
North Schuylkill 4 24 14 18 — 60
Southern Columbia 9 6 9 10 — 34
n Hazleton 84,
Mount Carmel 55
HAZLETON — Tommy Reisinger and Mike Balichik combined to score 30 points, but Hazleton recorded 32 in the third quarter of its own Cougar Classic Holiday Tournament.
Hazleton 84, Mount Carmel 55
Mount Carmel 55
Balichik 5 2-2 12, Timco 1 2-2 4, Evert 2 0-0 4, Long 2 0-0 5, Pupo 1 0-0 2, Feliciano 1 2-3 4, Stellar 1 0-0 2, Reisinger 7 4-6 18, Scicchitano 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 10-13 55.
3-point goals: Long.
Did not score: Varano, Klembara, Milewski.
Hazleton 84
Gil 2 0-0 4, Vayda 4 2-2 10, Campbell 5 0-0 13, Fisher 1 0-0 3, Antolick 1 0-0 2, Cusantis 1 0-0 2, Nieves 3 1-2 7, Figuaro 2 4-4 8, Garcia 1 0-0 3, Rodriguez 3 0-0 6, Cruz 9 0-0 18, Concepcion 3 1-2 8. Totals 35 8-10 84.
3-point goals: Campbell 3, Fisher, Garcia, Concepcion.
Did not score: Gonzalez, Joseph.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 10 13 11 21 — 55
Hazleton 19 18 32 15 — 84
n West Perry 47,
Greenwood 46
DUNCANNON — Jordan Erbacher scored 29 points — all but eight on 3-pointers — for West Perry.
West Perry 47, Greenwood 46
Greenwood 46
Avery Morder 2 0-0 6, Thomas Pyle 4 3-4 13, Tyler Sherman 4 1-2 9, Brennan Miller 1 0-1 2, Aaron Bollinger 5 5-6 16. Totals 16 9-13 46.
3-point goals: Morder 2, Pyle 2, Bollinger.
Did not score: Kody Shoop, Steven Watts, Mitch Kauffman.
West Perry 47
D. Beddia 3 0-0 7, K. Robinson 2 2-2 6, L. Moyer 1 0-0 3, J. Erbacher 9 4-9 29, L. Shaffer 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-11 47.
3-point goals: Erbacher 7, Beddia, Moyer.
Did not score: J. Twigg, T. Reisinger, K. Johnson.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 9 12 11 14 — 46
West Perry 13 11 8 15 — 47