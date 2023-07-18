The Daily Item
ATHENS — Keystone Little League rallied from a three-run deficit after three innings to deal Selinsgrove its first loss of the all-star season, 8-4, in the winners’ bracket of the Section 3 8-10 Division All-Star Tournament on Tuesday.
Selinsgrove (6-1) will drop into the elimination bracket at 5:30 p.m. today against either Blue Mountain or Wellsboro. Keystone is off until Thursday, and must be beaten twice for the Section 3 title.
Selinsgrove took an early lead with three runs in the second inning. Jack Wilborn scored on an error before Maclin Sommers made it 3-0 with a two-run single.
Keystone scored three runs in the fourth inning and four runs in the fifth inning to take control of the game.