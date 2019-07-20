LOCK HAVEN — Selinsgrove’s Junior Division All-Stars bottled up Keystone’s top three batters to the tune of 1-for-10 on Friday, dominance that should lead to a win more often than not.
However, Selinsgrove couldn’t match the production of the bottom of Keystone’s order in a 4-2 loss that ended the Section 3 Tournament at Lock Haven University’s Watkins Field.
Scoring two runs in the top half of the fourth — the first on Colin Simander’s bases-loaded walk and the second on an error — Keystone erased a 2-1 deficit that had been in place since the opening inning and held its own one-run edge.
Simander added an RBI single in the sixth that upped Keystone’s lead to 4-2.
“We were fortunate. We kept the top of their lineup in check,” Selinsgrove manager Shawn Felty said. “It was the bottom of the lineup (No. 8 hitter Mason Miller and No. 9 Simander) that squeaked through with a couple things, but good teams find a way to win.
“They’re certainly a good program.”
What left the District 13 champions frustrated was they left the bases loaded in the fourth and seventh innings. They also had two aboard in the fifth when center fielder Dallas Alexander ranged well into left-center to flag down Sylvan Martin’s would-be double.
Stranding 12 men on base would leave anyone shaking their heads.
“Hits were a key factor and they didn’t really come around today,” said catcher Mark Pastore, who was 1-for-3 Friday and 5-for-8 in the tournament with three runs scored and two RBIs.
“We feel like they’re a very beatable team, but they ended up coming out on top.”
Keystone’s fourth-inning burst also scuffed an otherwise terrific outing by Jake Anders, who tossed four innings of two-hit relief and yielded just one earned run.
Mixing speeds on his fastball and flashing his sweeping curve — with Pastore parked on the outside corner — Anders struck out eight batters and walked five before maxing out his pitch count at 96.
Anders struck out the side in the second inning and again in the third.
“He was just throwing strikes,” Pastore said. “The outside corner was a key factor. ... I think his fastball and (hitting) the outside corner were his keys.”
Martin followed Anders on the bump and prevented Keystone from adding to its two-run lead. Josh Domaracki’s throw from center after gloving Alexander’s fly ball nailed Simander at the plate cut down one run in the sixth, but Selinsgrove was unable to break through against starter Gabe Johnson and closer Levi Schlesinger.
Domaracki was hit by a pitch with two outs in the home sixth and stole second, but he was stranded there. An inning later, Selinsgrove loaded the bases with one out on a pair of walks and a hit batsman before a strikeout and groundout got Schlesinger off the hook.
Selinsgrove, in fact, was a collective 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Four uncharacteristic errors also proved costly.
Keystone jumped to a 1-0 lead against Domaracki as Kelvin Probst’s run-scoring single plated Braylen Corter, who stole second and third after reaching on an error.
Selinsgrove answered in the bottom half of the first, as Domaracki reached on a dropped pop-up, stole second and skipped to third on Tucker Teats’ infield single. After Teats moved up on a steal, Johnson hit Steven Miller to load the bases.
When Pastore followed with a double-play grounder, Domaracki raced home to knot the score. Moments later, Selinsgrove led 2-1 when Anders’ fly to left was misplayed and Teats motored home.
Unfortunately, Selinsgrove wouldn’t score again — even though Johnson issued two walks and hit four batters, while Schlesinger walked one and hit one in the seventh.
“If we could have kept the momentum going from the first inning, but we just kind of lost it,” said Anders, who was 1-for-3 and on base three times.
“We didn’t get many hits.”
Johnson created his own jam in the fourth inning by sandwiching a pair of walks around a hit batsman. He worked the outside corner effectively to catch a pair of hitters looking at third strikes to end the threat.
“We have nothing to hang our heads about,” Anders said of his club’s postseason run.
“We had a good season, a good few weeks,” Felty added.
“Just sad to see it end, but it was a lot of fun.”
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
JUNIOR DIVISION
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
At Lock Haven University
KEYSTONE 4, SELINSGROVE 2
Keystone`100`201`0 — 4-8-2
Selinsgrove`200`000`0 — 2-5-4
Gabe Johnson, Levi Schlesinger (7) and Kelvin Probst. Josh Domaracki, Jake Anders (2), Sylvan Martin (6), Domaracki (7) and Mark Pastore.
WP: Johnson. LP: Anders. S: Schlesinger.
Keystone: Mason Miller 3-for-4, run; Braylen Corter 1-for-4, run, double, RBI; Probst 1-for-3, RBI; Johnson 1-for-3; Luke Bowman 1-for-3; Colin Simander 1-for-1, 2 RBIs.
Selinsgrove: Martin 2-for-4, double; Tucker Teats 1-for-4, run; Pastore 1-for-3; Anders 1-for-3.