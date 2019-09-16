STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s transfer portal woes during the offseason have been well-documented as the Nittany Lions lost several players to other schools.
However, the portal works two ways: you lose some, you gain some.
Penn State kicker Jordan Stout transferred from Virginia Tech in June in a move the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff hoped would shore up a special teams unit plagued by inconsistencies in 2018.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Cedar Bluff, Virginia, native kicked his way into Penn State’s record books on Saturday with a 57-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Stout now has field goals of 53 (Idaho) and 57 yards this season.
Stout’s kick on Saturday supplanted former Nittany Lion Chris Bahr, who booted three 55-yarders in 1975. Coincidentally, Bahr attended Neshaminy High School, Penn State head coach James Franklin’s alma mater.
Bahr went on to kick in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders and the San Diego Chargers and won two Super Bowls.
Stout’s transfer came just months after Penn State brought in new special teams coach Joe Lorig to replace Phil Galiano, who departed for the New Orleans Saints. Franklin has praised Lorig’s “Change the Game” mantra, saying it’s permeated the entire special teams unit.
“We do some unique things with how we meet and how we sell the CTG is what he calls it, “Change The Game” culture that we have in our program,” Franklin said. “I think it’s been really good. I know the players are excited about it. The coaches are excited about it.”
Stout’s impact was felt in Penn State’s first game, and the redshirt sophomore has continued to thrive with his new team.
Stout boomed 12 touchbacks against Idaho in his Penn State debut, and he followed that performance with eight more a week later against Buffalo.
He kicked four touchbacks against Pittsburgh to give him 24 consecutive out of 25 attempts.
The more Stout continues to produce for Penn State, the more his departure from Virginia Tech continues to baffle.
Stout tallied touchbacks in 60 of his 71 kickoffs for the Hokies last season, which was good enough to rank him fourth nationally in touchback percentage (84.5 percent). Virginia Tech, though, failed to offer the walk-on player a scholarship.
Virginia Tech’s loss has gladly been Penn State’s gain. The Nittany Lions entered Saturday’s contest ranked tied for No. 1 nationally in kickoff return defense, and they’ll likely maintain that position after Stout’s four touchbacks against the Panthers.
While Stout has infused Penn State’s special teams unit with talent, Lorig said the kicker’s impact has been positive in ways that are measured beyond stats and numbers.
“Obviously really, really early, only being one day in, I think the No. 1 thing that he’s brought is character,” Lorig said. “We’ve done all the background work or we wouldn’t have brought him here to know what kind of person he is. He brings good character to that room, so that’s the No. 1 thing that’s important to me.”