Southern Columbia sophomore Isaac Carter is another in a long line of strong Southern Columbia kickers.
For the better part of a decade, the Tigers have had several soccer players contribute to state championship runs with their place-kicking abilities, and Carter is no different.
In the last two games — wins over Richland and Northern Lehigh — Carter’s kickoffs have played an important role in the Tigers’ defensive effort.
In Friday night’s 56-14 win over Northern Lehigh, Carter’s high kicks inside the 10-yard line resulted in either a touchback or indecision from the Bulldogs’ returners.
All eight of Carter’s kickoffs forced Northern Lehigh to start inside its own 30, and half of them pushed the Bulldogs inside their own 20.
“We’ve noticed the last two years, once the soccer season is over and he’s only kicking footballs, he becomes a stronger kicker,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said.
“We might have to talk to (Southern Columbia soccer coach) Dave Hall about him giving up that soccer gig,” Roth joked.
Roth added that Carter is one of the best athletes in the school, and he could be a contributor for Southern’s defense as well.
“He could be a starting linebacker,” Roth said. “He’s a freak in the weight room in the offseason. He’s a great athlete.”
New role for BarnesSouthern Columbia fullback Wes Barnes had a starring role on offense in Friday night’s win, but Barnes also was outstanding in a new spot for the Tigers.
Due to an injury, Barnes played a lot of outside linebacker against Northern Lehigh.
“I stepped in when Ashton Helwig got hurt, and I’ve been playing since the start of the playoffs,” Barnes said. “I really enjoy it.”
Barnes is the younger brother of Billy Barnes, who was the Daily Item Defensive Player of the Year in 2014, his only season of football for Southern Columbia after transferring from Williamson.
The younger Barnes played a big role in stymying the Northern Lehigh offense. He had four tackles for a loss in the first half against Northern Lehigh, including two huge plays on the outside.
On the first, he was in the backfield so fast that Northern Lehigh couldn’t execute a reverse handoff. Barnes tackled Trevor Amorim for a 4-yard loss.
Later in the half, the Bulldogs tried a wide receiver screen on a third-and-11 play. Barnes read it perfectly and tackled the runner for a 4-yard loss to force a punt.
Records keep comingGavin Garcia continues to climb the all-time rushing list at Southern Columbia. By the time Friday’s state title game ends, the senior and elder brother Gaige should be the top two rushers in Tigers history.
Garcia moved past Jerry Marks on Friday against Northern Lehigh into third on Southern Columbia’s all-time list.
His 106 yards against the Bulldogs give him 7,153 in his career. Up next on the list is Henry Hynoski in second place with 7,165 yards.
Gavin was the 15th runner to top 7,000 career rushing yards in state history.
Southern Columbia is the only school with three runners on the 7,000-yard list, and District 4 has five of the 15. In addition to the Southern Columbia backs, Jon Veach of Mount Carmel and Dominic Bragalone of South Williamsport also topped 7,000 career yards.