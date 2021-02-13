If I’m being honest, Penn State women’s basketball was never on my radar before moving to State College in 2019. To be fair, Penn State’s men’s basketball team never elicited a modicum of attention from me, either.
During my cursory search of all things related to Penn State sports after I found out I would be moving to Happy Valley to cover the Nittany Lions, one of the first items I came across was the recent hire of women’s basketball coach Carolyn Kieger, who Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour brought on board in April 2019.
The five-year Marquette coach and former assistant at Miami experienced success with Golden Eagles, guiding her alma mater to a 99-64 record and three NCAA Tournament bids during her tenure.
“Penn State and Sandy Barbour made the most amazing hire. In Carolyn Kieger, they found a brilliant mind, a fiercely competitive spirit and a woman of impeccable integrity,” Miami coach Katie Meier said of her mentee following the hire.
Kieger and the Nittany Lions had a rough go during her inaugural season with the program. Penn State went 7-23 overall, and posted a 1-17 resume in Big Ten contests. The team ended the year on a 15-game losing streak.
The Nittany Lions look markedly improved in their second season with Kieger.
With six games remaining on their regular-season schedule — COVID-19 postponements, aside — the Nittany Lions have already topped their Big Ten win total by four games, and they’ve improved their win total from last year by one game. They recently had a conference-best four-game win streak snapped with a loss at No. 15 Indiana on Wednesday.
Last March, I spoke with Coach Kieger and discussed her first year of the program and her vision for the future.
“As hard as the first year is in terms of wins and losses, you really try to focus on culture and building blocks and the future of your program,” Kieger told me at the time. “I think we did a great job establishing what the standards are here, and what our work habits are going to be, and what we need to fix (it) and where we need to go from here.”
Penn State averaged 66 points per game, and ended the year ranked 10th in the Big Ten in scoring offense last season. Through 16 games this season, the Nittany Lions are averaging 76.1 points per game, and currently rank eighth in the conference in the scoring category.
Last year, Penn State ranked 13th out of 14 in field-goal percentage at 39.2 percent. They currently rank four spots higher in the category this year at 42.9 percent. The Nittany Lions are also fifth in the league in 3-point percentage (34.1 percent), and fourth in made 3-pointers per game (7.5).
Individually, Penn State senior Johnasia Cash — a transfer from Southern Methodist — ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rebounds with 148 (9.3 per game). She garnered Big Ten Player of the Week honors this week after dominant performances against Nebraska and Wisconsin. Cash had four straight games with a double-double, becoming the first Penn State player to do so since Angie Potthoff rattled off five straight double-doubles.
One of the first things I noticed when speaking with Kieger is how much of an emphasis she places on her team and staff being a family. During the Big Ten virtual media day in November, I asked Kieger about the challenges of facilitating and fostering that type of atmosphere during the second year of a rebuild when coronavirus protocols have essentially limited all non-essential face-to-face contact.
Kieger told me the group and staff have coalesced with ease.
The Nittany Lions appear to have done so during a much-improved second season with Kieger. Kieger and Golden Eagles progressed in each of her five years. It’s not a stretch after watching the improvements this season to expect her to do the same here.
“I’ve been incredibly proud of this group’s sacrifices and commitment to making this season a reality,” Kieger said. “Our team has been working extremely hard this offseason, and I’m amazed at how quickly our chemistry has been formed with this new group.”