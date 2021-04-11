Penn State women’s basketball coach Carolyn Kieger has been on an offseason recruiting tear that should make the Nittany Lions competitive as she enters the third year of her tenure.
Not two weeks after Penn State concluded its 2021-21 season, the Nittany Lions landed their first marquee transfer of the offseason in Altoona’s Alli Campbell, who transferred from Notre Dame.
Pennsylvanians know Alli well.
Campbell, a 6-foot guard, starred at Bellwood-Antis High School. She recorded 3,019 points and 964 rebounds during her prep career, and in 2018 she was named Pennsylvania’s 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year. Campbell averaged 12.2 minutes and played in six games for the Fighting Irish as a freshman last season.
“After speaking with the coaching staff, they blew me away with their vision for the program and where it is headed,” Campbell said of her transfer. “Coach Kieger’s history of winning and developing players is so impressive, and I love how they invest in their players and communicate with them.”
The NCAA last year gave all student-athletes an extra year of eligibility that preserved their classification at the time, allowing them to play an additional season.
Friday morning, Penn State announced yet another high-profile addition in Ali Brigham, who led George Washington University in scoring as a freshman last season.
Brigham landed on the All-Atlantic 10 rookie team last year. Her 11.9 points per game were fifth-best nationally for freshman Division I players. Brigham shot 50.4% from the field, and her 26 blocks last season paced all George Washington players.
Brigham hails from Franklin, Massachusetts, and she departed Franklin High as the school’s all-time scoring (1,692) and rebounding (1,276) leader.
“Ali is a strong back-to-the-basket post who can also step out and stretch the floor,” Kieger said. “Her vision and passing ability will also be a difference-maker for our program. Following a strong rookie campaign, we can’t wait to get Ali to Happy Valley and continue her progress.”
The additions of Campbell and Brigham alone, coupled with what Penn State returns in Makenna Marisa (13.4 ppg) and Maddie Burke (8.9 ppg), would have given the Nittany Lions a formidable roster.
On Thursday, 2020-21 leading scorer Kelly Jekot announced she would return to the program for another season. Jekot suffered an injury in January that sidelined her, but her 15.9 points per game still paced all Nittany Lions’ scorers at season’s end.
Jekot joined the Nittany Lions last year after transferring from Villanova.
“Playing college basketball at Penn State means everything to me,” Jekot said in a message posted on Twitter. “Women’s basketball continues to rise nationally, and definitely here in Happy Valley! A big thank you to Coach Kieger and her staff on supporting me on my decision-making process.”
Penn State is still awaiting word on whether 2020-21 rebounding leader and second-leading scorer Johnasia Cash (13.7 ppg) will return, but Nittany Lions fans can’t help but feel optimistic about the direction of the women’s basketball program after its big-time transfer additions.