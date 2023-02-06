LEWISBURG — Sophie Kilbride scored 10 points to pace the Green Dragons (13-6) in a non-conference win against Muncy.
Kilbride also compiled six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Sydney Bolinsky and Teagan Osunde contributed seven and six points, respectively.
Nolah Moyer led the Indians (12-7) with six points. Avery Bigelow added three points.
Lewisburg 31, Muncy 18
Lewisburg (13-6) 31
Sophie Kilbride 5 0-0 10; Sydney Bolinsky 3 1-1 7; Teagan Osunde 3 0-0 6; Maddy Moyers 2 0-1 4; Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2; Keeley Baker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 1-2 31.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Adisyn Wuerdeman, Faridah Aboueid, Maddie Still, Ava Motto, Katherine Batkowski, Lauren Schwartz, Addyson Shedleski.
Muncy (12-7) 18
Nolah Moyer 3 0-0 6; Avery Bigelow 0 3-4 3; Addison Eyer 1 0-4 2; Cierra Charles 1 0-0 2; Mia Edkin 1 0-0 2; Kaylyn Rice 1 0-0 2; Anna Zalonis 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 3-10 18.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Chevelle Baumann, Anne Alvarez, Addison Gresh, Emma McCormick, Ella Nagel, Corina Weikle.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;11;6;10;4 — 31
Muncy;3;10;3;2 — 18