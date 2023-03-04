MILTON — There was a measure of chaos to the end of Saturday's District 4 Class 3A girls' third-place game that allowed Lewisburg's Sophie Kilbride to thrive.
Though she took only one shot from the field in the fourth quarter, the senior guard fueled an incredible 17-point swing that sent the Green Dragons to the state playoffs for the first time in four years.
Kilbride had three assists — two that led to three-point plays — made three steals, including a head-first dive for a loose ball, and drained four consecutive free throws in the final minute to ice a 47-39 win over Shamokin at Milton High School.
"That's just how she is," said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. "She just goes for it. Always moving, high motor, and she'll just do anything to help the team. We kind of just feed off her."
Lewisburg had to get off the mat after the Indians hit two 3-pointers in the final 13 seconds of the third quarter, including Carly Nye's runner from just across midcourt that banked in at the horn for a 35-26 lead. The Green Dragons opened the fourth quarter with an 11-2 run to tie the score with 3:44 left before Kilbride took over.
"I think to start the fourth quarter we ended up with back-to-back turnovers they scored off, and I think that kind of deflated the momentum we had coming out of that third quarter," said Indians coach Chris Venna. "Getting outscored by 17 points is obviously not something we envisioned coming out of the third-quarter huddle.
"Hat's off to Lewisburg. They worked hard and they play good defense."
Kilbride finished with 14 points, five assists and four steals, and freshman Maddy Moyers had a career-best 16 points with five boards and three steals in the win.
Lewisburg (17-8) last appeared in the state tournament in 2019 as a Class 3A team. A game against District 11 third-place Northwestern Lehigh awaits on a day and time to be determined, with the winner advancing to the Class 4A first round on Saturday.
"The seniors on the team, we haven't gotten very far. We've kind of always come up short in districts and stuff," said Kilbride, the daughter of Shamokin's No. 2 all-time scorer Susan (Richie) Kilbride. "So it just meant a lot to us."
The Indians, who finished 16-9, opened the game with a 6-2 lead despite committing six turnovers in five-plus minutes. Kilbride ended a two-minute drought with a bucket that pulled the Green Dragons within 7-6, and Moyers hit a tying free throw following a steal and closed the quarter with a jumper for the lead.
In the second quarter, Moyers scored seven points — including a go-ahead 3-pointer at 13-all — to counter the Indians' Nye, who had six of her team-high 13 points in the period. Lewisburg led 21-15 at the break.
"When I came in I just felt like we weren't really in sync yet," Moyers said. "I was like, OK, we've got to buckle down and get this show on the road."
The Green Dragons had a dismal third quarter, shooting 2-of-9 and committing seven of their 23 turnovers. Shamokin, which committed just two third-quarter turnovers, seized control with a trio of 3s in the last 77 seconds from Ally Waugh, Des Michaels and Nye.
"We've been battling back all year long," said Sample. "We have that down-not-out mentality. In the fourth quarter, I had three seniors on the floor and it was, like, This is it. This could be our final eight minutes.
"We kept our composure, for the most part, and I think it's just them playing as a team and working hard all year."
Keeley Baker, a senior, scored twice deep in the paint around a Moyers three-point play set up by Kilbride, and Lewisburg was within 35-33. Sydney Bolinsky made a tough putback to answer Madi Lippay's strong drive for the Indians.
With about four minutes to play, the Green Dragons turned two wild scrambles into points. At first, they kept the loose ball alive and got it to Moyers for a toe-on-the-line, straightaway jumper and a 37-all tie. Then Kilbride won a scrum, tight-roped the baseline and found Maddie Still underneath for a three-point play and the lead.
"I've had a lot of trial and error at point guard, and I can score if I need to," Kilbride said, "but my favorite part of the game is creating for other people."
Kilbride hit two free throws to extend the 16-2 run, and she followed a Lewisburg turnover by diving headlong for a loose ball in the corner furthest from her bench to regain possession. It resulted in a Still free throw for a 43-39 lead with just more than a minute to play.
"Kilbride, she hurt us, which we expected from her, to be all over the place," Venna said. "Maddy Moyers hurt us, too."
Indians sophomore Delilah Nazih (10 points, eight rebounds) and senior Michaels (nine points, six boards) were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
"I knew that the game wasn't over," Moyers said. "I was 100 percent positive that we could make a comeback. We just to think positive and get out there and play."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A GIRLS BASKETBALL
THIRD-PLACE GAME
at Milton High School
NO. 3 LEWISBURG 47, NO. 4 SHAMOKIN 39
Lewisburg (17-8) 47
Sydney Bolinsky 1 0-0 2, Maddie Still 1 3-5 5, Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2, Sophie Kilbride 3 8-10 14, Keeley Baker 4 0-0 8, Maddy Moyers 6 3-5 16. Totals 16 14-20 47.
3-point goals: Moyers.
Did not score: Teagan Osunde, Addy Wuerdeman.
Shamokin (16-9) 39
Carly Nye 5 2-2 13, Des Michaels 3 2-2 9, Madi Lippay 1 1-4 3, Ally Waugh 1 1-2 4, Delilah Nazih 4 2-4 10. Totals 14 8-14 39.
3-point goals: Michaels, Nye, Waugh.
Did not score: Anastasia Wetzel, Gabby Rapp, Payten Puttmann.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;9;12;5;21 — 47
Shamokin;7;8;20;4 — 39