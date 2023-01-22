LEWISBURG — Sophie Kilbride scored four of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter to help Lewisburg knock off division-leading Jersey Shore, 41-40, on Saturday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball.
The Green Dragons (9-5 overall, 4-2 HAC-I) trailed 21-15 at halftime before putting up 17 third-quarter points. Freshman forward Teagan Osunde scored 11 of her career-best 13 points in the period. She added six rebounds, two steals and an assist off the bench.
Kilbride, a senior guard, added nine rebounds, seven steals and six assists in the win.
Jersey Shore (11-3, 5-1), which was unbeaten in HAC-I first-half play, got a game-high 21 points from sophomore Peyton Dincher.
Lewisburg 41, Jersey Shore 40
Jersey Shore (11-3, 5-1) 40
Peyton Dincher 7 4-4 21, Jocelyn McCracken 7 0-0 14, Celia Shemory 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 5-6 40.
3-point goals: Dincher 3.
Did not score: Sophia Stover, Rayne Herritt, Cailyn Schall, Jamison Stellfox.
Lewisburg (9-5, 4-2) 41
Sydney Bolinsky 2 0-0 4, Maddie Still 1 0-0 2, Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2, Sophie Kilbride 7 0-1 14, Teagan Osunde 5 3-6 13, Keeley Baker 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 3-7 41.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Maddy Moyers, Addy Shedleski.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore;13;8;11;8 — 40
Lewisburg;8;7;17;9 — 41