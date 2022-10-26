DANVILLE — Lewisburg's offense was great during Wednesday night's District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal with Bloomsburg until it came time to unleash a shot.
The Green Dragons missed wide, hit the crossbar and were stymied by some outstanding saves by Bloomsburg’s Alyssa Shuman.
However, the Green Dragons' offensive attack never got discouraged.
Julia Monaco tied the game on a direct kick off the post, and nearly six minutes into overtime, as Sophie Kilbride scored to give the No. 6-seeded Green Dragons a 2-1 win over No. 3 Bloomsburg at Danville High School.
“In the second half, we really adjusted to the game, and found our outside (players),” Kilbride said. “That’s where we’ve been scoring this year. We have a lot of good chemistry when we get out to the wing, and get the ball back to the middle.”
Lewisburg (12-6) advances to face No. 2-seed Montoursville (19-0), a penalty kicks winner over Milton, in next week's semifinals. Lewisburg lost 2-1 in double overtime to the Warriors back on Sept. 15. Bloomsburg finishes the season at 14-4-1.
Bloomsburg converted on its only shot of the game as Elaina Flick scored with 15 minutes left in the first half.
The Panthers had a chance to add to the lead with 10 minutes into the second half, but her scoring chance went wide of the net.
“We came off the field after the first half thinking we played pretty well,” Bloomsburg coach Aaron Flook said. “From the start of the second half all the way into overtime, Lewisburg just outworked us.”
Shuman was able to help stifle Lewisburg’s onslaught with key second-half stops at goal.
“We knew Lewisburg was going to throw numbers up to try and get the equalizer in the second half,” Flook said. “We said we needed to be ready to defend, keep the ball in front of us, and clear. The goal wasn’t a pretty one that we gave up, but their efforts to keep moving forward killed us.”
Shuman stopped all four Lewisburg attempts in the first half. She made an outstanding save just under the five-minute mark of the first half. The Green Dragons had their best opportunity of the first half. Lewisburg executed a pretty feed, and a Green Dragons' forward ripped off a high shot. Shuman made a leaping save, then stopped another chance with her finger tips, while falling to her back on the same play.
“It’s frustrating, but when you’re getting those chances it makes you more confident you’ll get another one,” Kilbride said.
The Green Dragons finally broke through with 12:13 left in the game. A direct kick from about 20 yards away hit hard off the far post, and Monaco was able to send the rebound home to tie the game.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINAL
at Danville H.S.
LEWISBURG 2, BLOOMSBURG 1, OT
First half
Bloom-Elaina Flick, 14:45.
Second half
Lew-Julia Monaco, 12:13.
First overtime
Lew-Sophie Klibride, 4:15.
Shots: Lew, 17-4. Shots on goal: Lew, 11-1. Corners: 4-4. Saves: Lewisburg 0 (Izzy Wood); Bloomsburg 9 (Alyssa Shuman).