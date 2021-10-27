LEWISBURG — Heading into Wednesday afternoon's District 4 Class 2A girls soccer first-round playoff game, Lewisburg knew it needed to do something different after it lost to its playoff opponent in a regular-season game a week ago.
The Green Dragons, seeded eighth, found an extra gear against ninth-seeded Warrior Run. Sophie Kilbride scored twice and Caroline Blakeslee scored for a 3-1 win over the Defenders.
Lewisburg plays No. 1 Central Columbia, which is unbeaten, on Saturday in the quarterfinals. In that game, the Green Dragons (9-6-3) will need to replicate the relentless approach they used against Warrior Run.
“We can control how hard we work,” Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski said. “That was one of the keys to the games. They had to come out and work hard. They had to communicate. Those are the things they could control. They worked hard.”
Lewisburg kept up a strong work rate throughout the game, and aggressively attacked loose balls, which put pressure on the Defenders (10-9).
For the first goal, Kilbride beat her mark on the wing to create space and made the opportunity count in the first five minutes. The ball beat the keeper to the upper corner on the far side of the goal.
“As a winger, you don’t get very many chances so it’s important to capitalize when you come by one,” Kilbride said. “That mentality that you have to score and you’re not going to get another chance worked. It’s important to the wingers.”
Raygen Lust tied the game for the Defenders just more than 10 minutes later.
“We were just moving the ball from one side to the other,” Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder said. “We were just trying to find an open spot for the shot.”
Kilbride answered for Lewisburg. She once again took advantage of space as she moved to a spot and pushed a similar shot to goal. It was eerily similar to her opening goal, as the Green Dragons took the lead for good.
“We ... go through ups and downs,” Kilbride said. “When we are high, we play really well. When we are on a low, we’re not so good. With districts, it’s one and done so it’s really important to keep your confidence.”
The Green Dragons seemed to have plenty of confidence. Caroline Blakeslee, the other wing, scored a third goal from distance, which was the only goal of the second half. Both wingers were big in the win as they accounted for all three goals, five of eight shots on goal and helped control possession with long runs.
LEWISBURG 3, WARRIOR RUN 1
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND
First half
L-Sophie Kilbride, 4:26 (Mikayla Long); WR-Raygen Lust, 15:27; L-Kilbride (Ella Koontz), 26:41.
Second half
L-Caroline Blakeslee, 53:52.
Shots: L 12-3. Shots on goal: L 8-1. Corners: L 4-1. Saves: Warrior Run 5 (Addisyn Ohnmeiss); Lewisburg 0 (McKenna Meadows).