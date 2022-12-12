LEWISBURG — Sophie Kilbride scored a game-high 19 points, and Lewisburg picked up a Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover victory over Lewisburg in girls basketball on Monday night.
The Green Dragons (2-0) raced out 16-point lead after three quarters.
However, Maura Woland scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter, and Alexis Hudson scored six points as Warrior Run outscored Lewisburg, 19-8, in the final quarter.
Killbride had eight points in the first quarter as Lewisburg opened up a 12-2 advantage.
The Green Dragons’ defense limited Warrior Run to just six first-half points.
Kilbride just missed a triple-double, finishing with nine steals and eight rebounds. Keeley Baker had 10 rebounds for Lewisburg.
Hudson had 15 points to lead Warrior Run (0-4).
Lewisburg 37, Warrior Run 32
Warrior Run (0-4) 32
Maura Woland 2 2-3 7; Alexis Hudson 6 2-2 15; Kelsey Hoffman 0 1-2 1; Lilly Wertz 0 0-2 0; Sienna Dunkleberger 2 3-3 7; Holly Hollenbach 1 0-2 2. Totals 11 8-14 32.
3-point goals: Woland, Hudson.
Did not score: Peyton Meehan, Abby Evans, Chloe Burden.
Lewisburg (2-0) 37
Maddie Materne 2 1-2 5; Sydney Bolinsky 2 1-2 5; Elisa Fellon 1 0-0 2; Sophie Kilbride 6 7-8 19; Keeley Baker 3 0-1 6. Totals 14 9-13 37.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Maddy Moyers, Addy Wuederman, Maddie Still.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run;2;4;7;19 — 32
Lewisburg;12;7;10;8 — 37
JV: Lew, 43-7. High scorer, Lew, Addy Shedleski, 12.