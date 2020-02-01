The Daily Item
BELLEVILLE — David King hit 10-of-11 3-pointers — breaking a school record that teammate Aaron Knauss tied earlier this week — scoring a career-high 35 points in Northumberland Christian’s 81-29 win over Belleville Mennonite in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association-Eastern Division action.
Jack Garvin added 16 points and Knauss chipped in 10 points for the Warriors (13-7 overall, 9-0 ACAA-ED).
Northumberland Christian 81,
Belleville Mennonite 29
Northumberland Christian (13-7) 81
Nate Klinger 1 0-0 3; Jack Garvin 8 0-1 16; Jackson Kelly 1 0-0 2; David King 11 3-4 35; Aaron Knauss 4 0-0 10; Luke Snyder 1 0-0 2; Cole Knauss 2 0-0 6; Henry McIllroy 2 0-0 4; Justin Ross 1 1-4 3. Total 31 4-9 81.
3-point goals: King 10, A. Knauss 2, C. Knauss 2, Klinger.
Did not score: Jacob King, Rodney Englehart, Joshua King.
Belleville Mennonite (3-9) 29
Jared Flood 1 4-4 6; Ben Aungst 4 0-2 8; Frankie Pannizzo 1 0-2 2; David Yoder 0 4-4 4; Caleb Renno 1 0-0 2; Zachary Snook 2 3-4 7. Totals 9 11-16 29.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 19 33 9 20 — 81
Belleville Menn. 11 6 6 6 — 29
n Shamokin 58,
Central Mountain 55
MILL HALL — The Indians struggled on the road, but still managed to hang on against the Wildcats.
Mason Filarski had 19 points, while Joe Masser finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Indians (15-4 overall, 10-1 HAC-I).
Shamokin 58, Central Mountian 55
Shamokin (15-4) 58
Joe Masser 6 2-3 15; Aaron Frasch 0 1-2 1; Matt Schicchitano 3 1-5 7; Joey Tarr 1 0-0 3; Mason Filarski 8 1-2 19; Colin Seedor 2 0-0 4; Brent Reed 4 0-0 9. Totals 24 5-12 58.
3-point goals: Filarski 2, Masser, Tarr, Reed.
Did not score: none.
Central Mountain (4-13) 55
Ujjval Adroja 3 0-0 8; Nick Long 3 1-2 7; Cayden McCloskey 0 1-6 1; Jack Hanna 2 0-0 4; Trevor Adair 3 0-0 8; Connor Soo 6 2-3 14; Zane Probst 3 3-4 10; Ethan Baker 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 8-17 55.
3-point goals: Adorja 2, Adair 2.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 6 23 16 13 — 58
Central Mountain 10 7 22 16 — 55
n Greenwood 70,
Susquenita 46
MILLERSTOWN — Aaron Morder scored 20 of his 35 points in the first quarter as the Wildcats rolled to the Tri-Valley League win.
Morder scored 77 points in two games against the Blackhawks this season. Avery Morder chipped in 13 points and Thomas Pyle had 10 points for Greenwood (12-6 overall, 10-4 TVL).
Greenwood 70, Susquenita 46
Susquenita (0-19) 46
Adam Carmo 0 1-2 1; Cameron Osbeek 2 0-0 4; Logan Knuth 7 0-0 16; Dylan Weiser 3 0-0 8; Grant McGuire 0 1-2 1; Mike Kurtz 1 2-4 4; Andy Neiswander 1 0-0 3; Noah Chronister 3 1-1 9. Totals 17 5-9 46.
3-point goals: Knuth 2, Weiser 2, Chronister 2.
Did not score: Andrew Burget, Jimmy Wilson, Kile Deibler.
Greenwood (12-6) 70
Avery Morder 6 0-1 13; Thomas Pyle 4 0-0 10; Brennan Miller 1 0-0 3; Michael Strom 0 2-2 2; Aaron Bollinger 13 4-5 35; Steven Watts 3 1-4 7. Totals 27 7-12 70.
3-point goals: Bollinger 5 Pyle 2, Morder, Miller.
Did not score: Logan Seiber, Kody Shoop, Mitch Kauffman.
Score by quarters
Susquenita 7 16 11 12 — 46
Greenwood 24 17 13 16 — 70
n Upper Dauphin 72,
East Juniata 55
COCOLAMUS — Nate Wise scored a game-high 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead the Trojans (14-4 overall, 11-2 TVL) to the TVL victory.
Xavier Clement scored 13 points, while Billy Dressler and Tanner Barth each chipped in 10 for the Tigers (6-11, 5-8).
Upper Dauphin 72, East Juniata 55
Upper Dauphin (14-4) 72
Grant Stoner 1 0-0 3; Nate Wise 8 2-4 25; Wil Laskoski 1 3-4 5; Hayden Bellis 3 0-2 6; Sam Kerwin 3 2-2 8; Maison Grow 1 0-0 3; Macklin Ayers 7 5-7 19; Hunter Lentz 1 1-4 3. Totals 25 13-24 72.
3-point goals: Wise 7, Stoner, Grow.
Did not score: none.
East Juniata (6-11) 55
Tanner Barth 4 4-4 12; Ethan Roe 1 0-0 2; Xavier Clement 5 3-4 13; Jake Brackbill 2 0-0 5; Evan Reichenbach 2 1-2 5; Brody Powell 1 0-0 2; Billy Dressler 4 3-7 12; Andrew Hunter 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 11-17 55.
3-point goals: Brackbill, Dressler.
Did not score: Rowan Smith.
Score by quarters
Upper Dauphin 18 22 20 12 — 72
East Juniata 10 6 19 20 — 55
THURSDAY
n Hughesville 65,
Selinsgrove 55
SELINSGROVE — Blake Sherwood scored 21 points to lead three Spartans in double figures in the HAC-crossover victory.
Clayton Poust added 12 points and Carter Cowburn chipped in 10 points for Hughesville (14-4).
Ivan DeJesus scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for the Seals (4-13).
Hughesville 65, Selinsgrove 55
Hughesville (14-4) 65
Blake Sherwood 2 7-8 12; Blake Sherwood 9 0-0 21; Nick Trevouledes 1 0-0 2; Carter Cowburn 4 2-5 10; Steele Evangelisti 1 6-8 8; Ethan Snyder 3 3-5 9; Dylan Beiber 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 18-26 65.
3-point goals: Sherwood 3, Poust.
Did not score: Justus Leighow, Garrett Boyer, Anthony Machi.
Selinsgrove (4-13) 55
Brett Foor 3 0-1 7; Ben Heim 0 2-2 2; Isaiah Ulrich 2 0-0 5; Dylan DeFazio 1 2-4 4; Randy Richter 2 2-2 6; Jaron Clark 1 0-0 2; Tyrell Gates 3 0-1 7; Ivan DeJesus 7 3-3 20; Spencer George 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-13 55.
3-point goals: DeJesus 3, Foor, Ulrich, Gates.
Did not score: Ryan Reich.
Score by quarters
Hughesville 17 22 11 15 — 65
Selinsgrove 12 5 20 18 — 55