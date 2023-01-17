SELINSGROVE — Shikellamy’s Eben Kisner watched as Selinsgrove forfeited to his teammate, Alex Reed, to give the Braves a 27-23 advantage just after the Seals had taken their first lead since the second bout of the night.
Kisner had just one job to do.
Tuning out the roar of a boisterous overflow crowd in the Seals gymnasium, Kisner latched onto to his 121-pound opponent, freshman Matt Snook, and took him down near the edge of the mat for an early 2-0 lead. After spending more than a minute playing tug of war, the Braves’ sophomore stuck the Seal’s shoulders to the mat, and referee Jeff Witherite awarded the fall.
Pins are always a thrill, but in Kisner’s case, his fall secured the Braves’ first victory over rival Selinsgrove in four years, 33-29.
“Last year over there (at Shikellamy), they beat us pretty bad (50-18 and I lost,” Kisner said.
He said it felt good in front of a large crowd to get the deciding match. He already was motivated from last year, but when he saw Reed’s hand raised for the forfeit, that put his adrenaline over the top.
“I knew (the Seals) needed this, so I just put an end to it right away,” said Kisner, who improved to 14-9 on the season with 10 pins. “I wanted to crush their hopes and dreams."
Kisner added, “I had to rip him inbounds a couple times to make sure I was getting six (points).’’
Shikellamy coach Tim Boetsch understood the move to forfeit to Reed.
"Alex, if he gets his hands on your guy, chances are he’s pinning him", Boetsch said. "But I talked to Eben in our mat room before we got on the bus and I asked him how he was feeing and he just kind of smirked at me, so I said ‘OK, he’s ready to wrestle tonight,’"
Selinsgrove coach Seth Martin said forfeiting to Reed was not just a strategy move. “I didn’t have anybody to go out at (127) so I had to forfeit to somebody, and it might as well be Reed,” he said.
Reed came in at 20-3 and has 15 falls.
Boetsch opened by bumping weights in his first three bouts but, when Martin countered that, he wrestled straight up.
“I felt confident but not as confident as did before that,” he said. “But it worked out, and it was a great match. It was really good heads-up wrestling, there were some good battles out there.’’
The Braves had taken early control of the match after dropping the opening bout at 133 (Landyn Lukens with a 7-3 decision over Daniel Hernandez). The lead was cut to 2-0 after a team pointed was deducted when Lukens shoved Hernandez after their bout ended.
From there, the Braves quickly took the lead when junior Isaac McGregor, after taking a quick 5-0 lead over freshman Ryan Harpster with a cradle, then locked up a second cradle for the fall in 53 seconds.
That started a run of three first-period falls in four bouts for the visitors. C.J. Keener (145) decked Trent Turner in 56 seconds . After Garrett Paradis topped Shikellamy’s Cole Wetzel 3-1, Connor Wetzel pinned Sylvan Martin in 46 seconds with an arm bar and power half, and the Braves (12-2 overall, 4-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I) took an 18-5 advantage.
Ethan Miller’s 12-3 major over Matt Shaffer at 172 and Tucker Teats’ 3-2 win over a gutsy Brody Rebuck closed the gap to 18-12.
Mason Rebuck quickly avenged his brother’s loss with an 8-4 decision over Jack Peters at 215.
But back came the Seals with back-to-back bonus-point wins. Steven Miller pinned Preston Spontarelli in 20 seconds at 285, and Mike Zettlemoyer earned a 22-6 technical fall over Jewlius Morales at 2-7 to close it to 23-21.
After Kisner’s clinching pin, Nathan Martin finished the meet with a 47-second pin at 129 over Derek Brubaker.
Seth Martin said, “We didn’t get the bonus points we needed, and I didn’t expect Trent (Turner) to get pinned. That had been a decision two of the three times they wrestled.’’
The Seals coach, whose team is 6-2, 1-2, said, “That match could have gone a couple different ways but one thing I’m happy about, I don’t go up into the wrestling room disgusted with the way any of our guys wrestled,” Martin said.
“Everybody wrestled well but we came up short, “ he added.
SHIKELLAMY 33, SELINSGROVE 29
133: Landyn Lukens (Sel) dec. Daniel Hernandez, 7-3; 139: Isaac McGregor (Shik) pinned Ryan Harpster, :53; 145: C.J. Keener (Shik) pinned Trent Turner, :56; 152: Garrett Paradis (Sel) dec. Cole Wetzel, 3-1; 160: Connor Wetzel (Shik) pinned Sylvan Martin, :46; 172: Ethan Miller (Sel) maj. dec. Matt Shaffer, 12-3; 189: Tucker Teats (Sel) dec. Brody Rebuck, 3-2; 215: Mason Rebuck (Shik) dec. Jack Peters 8-4; 285: Steven Miller (Sel) pinned Preston Spontarelli, :20; 107: Mike Zettlemoyer (Sel) tech. fall Jewlius Morales, 22-6, 5:29; 113: Alex Reed (Shik) won by forfeit; 121: Eben Kisner (Shik) pinned Anthony Snook, 1:16; 129: Nathan Martin (Sel) pinned Derek Brubaker, :47.
Note: One team pointed deducted from Selinsgrove for unsportsmanlike conduct at 133.