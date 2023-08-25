COAL TOWNSHIP — Lewisburg kicked off the season on the right foot Friday night in Shamokin (pun intended) of Tyler Kitchens as the Green Dragons used strong special teams play to earn a 16-13 overtime victory on the road.
Kitchens booted field goals from 39, 29 and 19 yards, and also found the endzone on a fake punt attempt to account for all 16 of Lewisburg’s points in the contest.
“The past couple years, we’ve played some pretty tight games (against Shamokin)” said Kitchens. “It’s come down to a field goal being the difference between winning and losing.”
“Defense is huge,” he added of his team’s strong defensive performance. “”We have a really strong defense with really strong backups that can fill in when needed.”
Lewisburg took an early lead when the Green Dragons rove the field on seven plays, sparked by a 49-yard run by Jeremiah Davis. Kitchens knocked in his 39-yard attempt for a 3-0 lead.
In the second quarter, the Green Dragons used great field position to score again. Lewisburg’s Ryan Opperman ripped off a 24-yard run, and a fake punt on 4th-and-9 resulted in a 29-yard gain to get the Green Dragons in field-goal range again for a 6-0 lead.
The Indians took advantage of a shanked punt to lead at half time. Shamokin took over with 2:25 left in the first half when Brad Latsha hit Ben Delbaugh twice down to the Lewisburg 16, before connecting with Rylan Price for 16-yard TD with 25 seconds left in the first half.
Shamokin extended its lead in the third quarter, scoring as time expired on a 75-yard touchdown scamper by Chase Pensyl. A high snap on the extra point kept Lewisburg’s hopes alive, as the failed conversion kept it at 13-6.
On Lewisburg’s ensuing drive the offense struggled to find momentum yet again, as a snap over the quarterback’s head forced the Green Dragons into a 4th-and-10. Kitchens took the snap in punt formation, but another fake punt attempt earned Lewisburg a first down and more. Kitchens tiptoed down the far sideline before cutting back into the middle of the field for a 73-yard touchdown run on the play.
“To be honest, we kind of know special teams has to step up for us.” said Wicks. “The way our offense operates, and how we move the ball slow and methodically. We practice special teams sometimes more than offense or defense.”
Shamokin opened with the ball, and after failing to find the endzone, lined up for a go-ahead field goal. The Lewisburg special teams unit was able to get enough pressure to block the kick.
After a series of QB-sneaks by Lewisburg quarterback Chase Wenrich, it was Kitchens again lining up for a field goal.
The junior kicker knocked it through from 19-yards away to give Lewisburg the season-opening win.
Both Kitchens and Wicks believe the emotional win can help the Green Dragons get this season off to a positive start and give the team some momentum moving forward.
“Losing the way we did last year (to Shamokin) really deterred us from the beginning” said Kitchens. “Getting a win tonight gets us really excited to see what we have for the rest of the season.”
“It feels great for those guys to compete and just fight the whole way through,” added Wicks. “This team is tough. They came out and gave us every punch. We did a good job holding up the best we could and finishing the game.”
LEWISBURG 16, SHAMOKIN 13
Lewisburg (1-0);3;3;0;7;3 — 16
Shamokin (0-1);0;7;6;0;0 — 13
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
L- FG Tyler Kitchens 39
Second quarter
L-FG Kitchens 29
S-Rylan Price 16 pass from Brad Latsha (Chase Pensyl kick)
Third quarter
S-Pensyl 75 run (Kick failed)
Fourth quarter
L-Kitchens 73 run (Kitchens kick)
Overtime
L- FG Kitchens 19
TEAM STATISTICS
`L`S
First downs`5`10
Rushes-net yards`45-206`40-229
Passing yards`6`66
Passing`3-11-2`7-20-0
Fumbles-lost`3-0`4-2
Penalties-yards`6-50`8-49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Kitchens 2-102, TD; Jeremiah Davis 11-55; Sean Field 11-42; Ryan Opperman 6-33; Michael Casale 1-3; Chase Wenrich 9-(-10); Team 5-(-15). Shamokin: Pensyl 5-90, TD; Zakem Clinton 12-79; Bridgeton Delvalle 8-53; Latsha 8-8; Jayce Ginck 4-2; Team, 3-(-3).
PASSING — Lewisburg: Wenrich 3-11-2 for 6 yards. Shamokin: Latsha 7-20-0 for 66 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Jack Blough 1-3; Charles Landis 1-3; Field 1-0. Shamokin: Ben Delbaugh 5-45; Price 1-16, TD; Ginck 1-5.