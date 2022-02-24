WELLSBORO — Liam Klebon’s best sport might be baseball.
The three-sport star excels on the mound and as an infielder for Southern Columbia, and anchors the lineup for last year’s district finalist. It’s fitting, then, that a play called “home run” is drawn up for him.
Klebon hit a running 40-footer off that play as time expired in overtime to give Southern Columbia a 61-58 win over Wellsboro in the quarterfinals of the District 4 Class 3A boys basketball tournament Thursday.
“We've been running this play at practice all week just in case it comes down to something like this at the end," Klebon said. "We usually do it with a little more time on, but with 1.7 seconds I didn't know if we could get the shot off. I didn't know how much time I had coming down. So I just took a couple of steps and let it go.
"(When it went in) I was in shock, I didn’t know what was happening.”
It was as good as coach Mike Woytowich could have drawn it up. Tyler Arnold took the ball out underneath the Hornets' basket with 1.7 seconds left, and the score tied 58-58.
Klebon started at half court in the left corner and worked off screens to his right, caught a perfect pass from Arnold, curled up the court and hit a shot near the sideline that looked perfect as soon as it left his hand.
“Going over those things in practice pays off and they executed it perfectly, exactly the way we're supposed to,” Woytowich said.
The game was very nearly Wellsboro’s. The Hornets led the majority of the game, though it was close throughout. Wellsboro missed free throws down the stretch in the fourth quarter, and missed a shot that would have won the game for the Hornets at the end of the fourth quarter.
Wellsboro held for the last shot in a tie game, and called a timeout with 13.3 seconds left. Point guard Conner Adams got a screen from Liam Manning on the right wing, took a few dribbles to his left and took up an off-balance 3-pointer.
“I’m not sure how that missed,” Woytowich said. “It was more in than out.”
Wellsboro lost star big man Liam Manning early in the first half to fouls, as he picked up his second with 6:37 to go in the first quarter. That helped undersized Southern Columbia stay with the Hornets early, as the Tigers took a while to get their shooting stroke after a long bus ride. Wellsboro led by two after the opening quarter, and at halftime led 25-22.
It appeared midway through the third quarter that the game was getting away from the Tigers. An Adams three-point play put Wellsboro up by eight points just under the midway mark of the quarter. But, two quick 3s by Brian Britton immediately got it back to a two-point game and the teams traded baskets from there to make it 37-35, Wellsboro, after three.
Wellsboro missed a pair of key free throws in the fourth quarter, and back-to-back buckets by Braeden Wisloski and Klebon tied the game with 1:20 to go. Wellsboro retook the lead on a Manning putback, but a Klebon basket with 37 seconds remaining tied it, setting up the Adams miss and overtime.
In overtime, Wellsboro led by three with 1:14 remaining, but a Klebon layup and an Arnold basket sandwiched around one Hornet free throw tied it with 30 seconds to play. Wellsboro missed a pair of shots, and Southern corralled a rebound with 1.2 seconds left and called timeout. The clock was reset to 1.7 seconds, setting up Klebon’s heroics.
Klebon and Britton each scored 18 points to lead the Tigers.
Southern Columbia advances to the semifinals where they will take on the winner of tonight's game between Loyalsock and Mount Carmel.
District 4 Playoffs
Class 3A Quarterfinal
Southern Columbia 61, Wellsboro 58, OT
Southern Columbia (13-9) 61
Micheal Zsido 3 2-2 9; Liam Klebon 7 2-3 18; Jake Tocyzlousky 1 0-0 2; Brian Britton 7 1-2 18; Tyler Arnold 2 1-2 5; Braden Wisloski 3 3-6 9. Totals 23 9-15 61.
3-point goals: Britton 3, Klebon 2, Zsido.
Did not score: Isaac Carter, Matt Masala.
Wellsboro (17-5) 58
Peyton McClure 3 1-2 10; Conner Adams 7 4-5 19; Liam Manning 6 2-4 14; Darryn Callahan 3 0-1 6; Hayes Campbell 3 0-1 6; Cameron Brought 0 3-4 3. Totals 22 10-17 58.
3-point goals: McClure 3, Adams.
Did not score: Caden Smith.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;12;10;17;10;12 — 61
Wellsboro;14;11;16;8;9 — 58